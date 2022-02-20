Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elanor Commercial Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECF   AU0000063893

ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND

(ECF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanor Commercial Property Fund : HY22 Results Presentation

02/20/2022 | 10:31pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

21 February 2022

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Attached is the Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) HY22 Results Presentation.

Yours sincerely,

Symon Simmons

Company Secretary

Elanor Funds Management Limited

Authority and Contact Details

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Elanor Funds Management Limited

For further information regarding this announcement please contact:

Symon Simmons

Company Secretary

Elanor Funds Management Limited

Phone: (02) 9239 8400

Elanor Funds Management Limited | GPO Box 1511, Sydney NSW 2001 | www.elanorinvestors.com

1

ersonal use only

Elanor Commercial Property Fund

HY22 Results Presentation

ASX: ECF

21 February 2022

1

C O N T E N T S

1

Overview

only

2

Executing on Strategy

3

HY22 Financial Results

use

4

Portfolio and Market Overview

5

Outlook

ersonal

6

Appendix

A C K N O W L E D G E M E N T O F C O U N T R Y

Elanor is proud to work with the communities in which we operate, to manage and improve properties on land across Australia and New Zealand.

We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past, present and emerging and value their care and custodianship of these lands.

1

ersonal use only

Overview

Overview

Elanor Commercial Property Fund

only

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF)

Externally managed real estate

ECF is managed by Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), a listed fund manager

with $2.44 billion of funds under management

investment trust investing in high

use

investment quality Australian office

Established in 2019, ECF owns eight commercial office properties across

properties

Australia with a gross asset value of $532.3 million

Investment Strategy

ersonal

To invest in commercial office

ECF's portfolio of commercial office properties meet and exceed the demands of

tenants in their respective markets leading to sustainable, secure income

properties with differentiated

positions and sustainable

competitive advantages in their

ECF's active asset management is acutely focused on responding to the needs

respective markets

of tenants, to drive rental income and capital growth

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elanor Commercial Property Fund published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND
02/01Elanor Commercial Property Fund Re-Affirms Distribution Guidance for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Announces Distribution for the Quarter Ending December ..
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Renews Brisbane's Nexus Centre Property Lease for Coles
MT
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Reaffirms Distribution Guidance for the Fiscal Year 202..
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Announces Dividend for the Quarter Ending 30 September ..
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Announces Leasing Update
CI
2021ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Year 2021
MT
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Provides Distribution Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Announces Consolidated and Parent Earnings Results for ..
CI
2021Elanor Commercial Property Fund Declares Ordinary Distribution for the Period from 1 Ap..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,5 M 26,9 M 19,8 M
Net income 2022 30,1 M 21,6 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 151 M 108 M 79,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 8,58%
Capitalization 310 M 222 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,10 AUD
Average target price 1,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Willis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Symon Simmons Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Bedbrook Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Siviour Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Ian Ampherlaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND0.00%222
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.5.23%18 932
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.84%9 618
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION6.55%8 265
DEXUS-4.05%8 237
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.59%7 339