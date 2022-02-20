21 February 2022
Attached is the Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) HY22 Results Presentation.
Yours sincerely,
Symon Simmons
Company Secretary
Elanor Funds Management Limited
Elanor Commercial Property Fund
HY22 Results Presentation
ASX: ECF
21 February 2022
1
C O N T E N T S
|
|
1
|
Overview
|
only
|
2
|
Executing on Strategy
|
3
|
HY22 Financial Results
|
|
use
|
4
|
Portfolio and Market Overview
|
5
|
Outlook
|
|
ersonal
|
6
|
Appendix
|
|
A C K N O W L E D G E M E N T O F C O U N T R Y
Elanor is proud to work with the communities in which we operate, to manage and improve properties on land across Australia and New Zealand.
We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past, present and emerging and value their care and custodianship of these lands.
Overview
Elanor Commercial Property Fund
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Externally managed real estate
|
ECF is managed by Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), a listed fund manager
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with $2.44 billion of funds under management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment trust investing in high
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment quality Australian office
|
Established in 2019, ECF owns eight commercial office properties across
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia with a gross asset value of $532.3 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To invest in commercial office
|
|
ECF's portfolio of commercial office properties meet and exceed the demands of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tenants in their respective markets leading to sustainable, secure income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties with differentiated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
positions and sustainable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
competitive advantages in their
|
|
ECF's active asset management is acutely focused on responding to the needs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respective markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of tenants, to drive rental income and capital growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
