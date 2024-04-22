EQS-Ad-hoc: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Bond

ELARIS AG: Parent company Elaris Holding plans bond issue to finance the growth of ELARIS AG



22-Apr-2024 / 17:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Bad Dürkheim, 22 April 2024 – The Management Board of ELARIS AG ("the Company", ISIN: DE000A37FT17) has decided today to support a corporate bond issue of up to EUR 15 million planned by Elaris Holding GmbH ("Elaris Holding") with the purpose of financing the further growth of ELARIS AG.

Elaris Holding currently holds 91.1% of the shares in the Company and is in turn controlled by LB Holding GmbH, whose sole shareholders are the sole director of the Company, Lars Stevenson, and his wife, each holding 50%.

The up to 15,000 bearer bonds carrying equal rights (the "Bonds") with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each are to be offered for subscription to selected investors in the European Economic Area by way of a private placement in the coming months. There are no plans to trade the Bonds on the stock exchange.

The claims of the bondholders against Elaris Holding arising from the Bonds are to be collateralised by pledging shares in ELARIS AG from the holdings of Elaris Holding GmbH.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance the further growth of ELARIS AG and to strengthen its working capital. In this respect, Elaris Holding is considering the subscription of possible cash capital increases of the Company and/or the granting of shareholder loans to the Company.

The Management Board of the Company has decided today to actively support this in order to enable the investment of any funds raised by Elaris Holding through the bond issue in the Company. This also includes the possibility of the Company taking out shareholder loans.

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or invitation to purchase, buy, exchange or subscribe for bonds, shares or other securities.



This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and estimates that are made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not materialise in the future. The company is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication, except to the extent that such statements constitute inside information that must be publicly disclosed.