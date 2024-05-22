ELARIS significantly expands its own software platform and offers even more powerful vehicles with platform version 3.0

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Numerous new features and roll-out for all portfolio vehicles this year

BEO family SUV is the first to offer all enhancements

Next milestone reached in expanding market position

Specially developed software platform makes ELARIS vehicles unique

Bad Dürkheim, 22 May 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is significantly expanding its proprietary software platform with version 3.0. The integration of a large number of new features makes the ELARIS e-car portfolio even more powerful and unique. Thanks to the consistent online orientation of operations, user interface and telematics, ELARIS customers receive state-of-the-art vehicles that offer the latest technologies at an affordable price.

ELARIS customers can look forward to the following new features:

With the integration of the ELARIS platform, there will also be an ELARIS 4K display in the vehicle. A retrofit solution will be offered for existing customers.

ELARIS will make an app available that can be used to control all important vehicle functions, e.g. driving with the app, opening doors, but also pulling in and out of parking spaces without being in the car.

Predictive Service Align: By checking all functions, the software recognises in advance whether everything is working properly. Even before a defect occurs, the vehicle can be called for service or collected.

All data in the vehicle are processed in accordance with European data privacy laws.

The BEO family SUV from the ELARIS vehicle portfolio will be the first to be equipped with the additional features of the enhanced software platform. This will be rolled out to all other ELARIS models over the course of the year. The comprehensive expansion of the software platform was developed and implemented by ELARIS with its own team of experts over a period of 15 months. ELARIS is thus strengthening its market position as an innovative provider of electric vehicles in line with demand at an affordable price.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and founder of ELARIS AG: "The expansion of the software platform is another important milestone for the growth of our company. I am particularly proud of the fact that we have put this development on its feet, or rather wheels, using our own resources and expertise. There is a clear trend behind the e-mobility company's initiative and innovation: towards the software-defined vehicle. Our software platform makes our vehicles unique and clearly sets us apart from our competitors."

