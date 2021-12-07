Elastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security Workflows

Improving Customer and Employee Experience with ServiceNow IT Service Management, Security Incident Response, and IT Operations Management Integrations

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced integrations with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to accelerate workflows and streamline IT and security operations. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Elastic is committed to delivering the best integrated product experience to joint customers.

Deepening its existing integrations through new extension points for Elastic cases and alerts, Elastic now offers customers two certified applications in the ServiceNow Store that provide enhanced control over both ITSM and SIR integrations and the data that they transmit. The integrations enable customers to streamline observability and security workflows across products and teams by seamlessly escalating cases into ServiceNow IT and security incidents and automatically updating ServiceNow incidents from Elastic alerts.

Elastic also introduced a new ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) integration to streamline workflows for proactive IT operations. The integration enables customers to increase overall visibility into their applications, automate repetitive workflows, and quickly identify root causes across multiple sources and technologies. Customers can configure detection rules to automatically push alerts directly to ITOM by plugging into their existing ServiceNow environments and prebuilt playbooks.

For more information, read the Elastic blog about the ServiceNow workflow integrations.

Supporting Quotes:

“Unifying IT services and operations is the first step toward building better experiences for employees and customers,” said Pablo Stern, SVP of IT Workflow Products, ServiceNow . “With this integration into our IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, and Security Incident Response solutions, Elastic is enabling its customers to seamlessly streamline their IT service and security operations workflows and processes. This will allow them to achieve better business results by improving visibility into their IT systems, preventing impacts, and automating resolutions.''

"Elastic is committed to working with ServiceNow to provide our customers with the best integrated experience and help them solve their IT challenges more efficiently," said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. "By combining the power of search with ServiceNow digital workflows, Elastic is enabling organizations to drive the results that matter with their data while enhancing team productivity."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

