Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Elastic N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security Workflows

12/07/2021 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Improving Customer and Employee Experience with ServiceNow IT Service Management, Security Incident Response, and IT Operations Management Integrations

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced integrations with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to accelerate workflows and streamline IT and security operations. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Elastic is committed to delivering the best integrated product experience to joint customers.

Deepening its existing integrations through new extension points for Elastic cases and alerts, Elastic now offers customers two certified applications in the ServiceNow Store that provide enhanced control over both ITSM and SIR integrations and the data that they transmit. The integrations enable customers to streamline observability and security workflows across products and teams by seamlessly escalating cases into ServiceNow IT and security incidents and automatically updating ServiceNow incidents from Elastic alerts.

Elastic also introduced a new ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) integration to streamline workflows for proactive IT operations. The integration enables customers to increase overall visibility into their applications, automate repetitive workflows, and quickly identify root causes across multiple sources and technologies. Customers can configure detection rules to automatically push alerts directly to ITOM by plugging into their existing ServiceNow environments and prebuilt playbooks.

For more information, read the Elastic blog about the ServiceNow workflow integrations.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Unifying IT services and operations is the first step toward building better experiences for employees and customers,” said Pablo Stern, SVP of IT Workflow Products, ServiceNow. “With this integration into our IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, and Security Incident Response solutions, Elastic is enabling its customers to seamlessly streamline their IT service and security operations workflows and processes. This will allow them to achieve better business results by improving visibility into their IT systems, preventing impacts, and automating resolutions.''
  • “Elastic is committed to working with ServiceNow to provide our customers with the best integrated experience and help them solve their IT challenges more efficiently,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. “By combining the power of search with ServiceNow digital workflows, Elastic is enabling organizations to drive the results that matter with their data while enhancing team productivity.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ELASTIC N.V.
03:00pElastic Announces Streamlined Data Integrations to Enhance Cloud Search Experiences
BU
02:58pElastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security ..
BU
12/02AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Snow, five, estc
MT
12/02Elastic Shares Drop After Fiscal Q2 Earnings
MT
12/01MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Snow, five, estc
MT
12/01Elastic Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2 Amid Higher Revenue, Issues Guidance for Fiscal Q..
MT
12/01ELASTIC : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/01ELASTIC N : Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
12/01Elastic Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BU
12/01Earnings Flash (ESTC) ELASTIC N.V. Reports Q2 Revenue $206M, vs. Street Est of $194.6M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELASTIC N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,9x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 10 233 M 10 233 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 179
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,55 $
Average target price 178,50 $
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Steven Schuurman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.-22.90%10 233
MICROSOFT CORPORATION46.66%2 449 028
ADOBE INC.23.28%295 967
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SAP SE8.47%154 714
SEA LIMITED24.02%136 920