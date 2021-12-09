Log in
    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
Elastic Announces the Beta Availability of Automated Curations and General Availability of a Unified Management Interface in Kibana

12/09/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Delivering Better Search Experiences with Collected Analytics and Automated Suggestions

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and capabilities across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.16 release, giving customers more power and flexibility to create, tune, and manage their search experiences.

The beta release of curations powered by adaptive relevance in Elastic App Search provides customers with automated recommendations for better tuning results. Based on users’ interactions with search results, adaptive relevance provides users with actionable insights by enabling them to harness the power of collected analytics and recommendations to tune search results for optimized search experiences.

Elastic App Search and Workplace Search features are also now generally available and accessible in Kibana from a single management interface. Users can leverage cross-platform navigation to monitor and visualize search data while ensuring a seamless, unified search experience.

Additionally, Elastic App Search now includes support for Google Firebase via the App Search extension, enabling users to more easily build premium search experiences into their applications via the seamless indexing of their data to Elastic Cloud. With this extension, users can focus on building out core components of their products by offloading premium search experiences to App Search.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.16.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -60,2x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 11 877 M 11 877 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 179
Free-Float 80,3%
Managers and Directors
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Steven Schuurman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.-12.19%11 877
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.60%2 514 948
ADOBE INC.30.59%310 745
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SAP SE10.37%158 213
SEA LIMITED32.13%145 872