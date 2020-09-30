Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elastic N : Adds Trevor Noah, Comedian and Host of The Daily Show, To Its ON Global Virtual User Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Elastic has added comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, to its lineup of notable speakers at the company’s ElasticON Global virtual user conference taking place October 13-15, 2020. Noah joins the roster alongside soccer star and World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and Elastic customers including Audi Business Innovation, Cisco, Shell International, Société Générale, and UC Davis.

Who: Trevor Noah, comedian and host of The Daily Show.

Why: Trevor Noah has the ability to tell truths that bring people together in ways that reach across cultures, continents and boundaries to make people laugh and encourage understanding. ElasticON Global is a worldwide event, aimed to bring communities together, to enable innovation and transform businesses.

Adding Noah to the ElasticON global roster enables attendees to hear from an Emmy award-winning cultural icon, to discuss important issues impacting society and business today.

Where: ElasticON Global Virtual User Conference

When: October 14, 2020

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELASTIC N.V.
10:01aELASTIC N : Adds Trevor Noah, Comedian and Host of The Daily Show, To Its ON Glo..
BU
09/29ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/24ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/23ELASTIC N : to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Meeting on October 14, 2020
BU
09/23ELASTIC N : Announces ON Global, Free Virtual User Conference to Take Place From..
BU
09/15ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/10ELASTIC N : and CGI Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable UK Government to Po..
PU
09/09ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/03ELASTIC N : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
09/03ELASTIC N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 M - -
Net income 2021 -156 M - -
Net cash 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,2x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 9 358 M 9 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 126,80 $
Last Close Price 108,47 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.68.69%9 358
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.81%1 568 472
ADOBE INC.48.37%234 741
SAP SE11.50%187 557
ORACLE CORPORATION12.25%179 058
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.584.16%132 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group