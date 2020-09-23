Elastic N : Announces ON Global, Free Virtual User Conference to Take Place From October 13-15

Featuring Soccer Star and World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced details of its ElasticON Global user conference, which will feature guest speakers, customers, partners, and Elasticians in more than 100 sessions. Nearly 15,000 attendees from around the globe are gearing up to learn the latest about Elastic solutions from October 13-15, 2020.

Highlights include:

A conversation with World Cup and Olympic champion Megan Rapinoe .

. An opening keynote session on October 14 with Elastic Founder and CEO Shay Banon and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian . Attendees will hear what’s on the horizon for Elastic and how the company is partnering with Google Cloud to meet the growing needs of customers.

. Attendees will hear what’s on the horizon for Elastic and how the company is partnering with Google Cloud to meet the growing needs of customers. A dedicated public sector day on October 13 featuring eight customer sessions and a closing keynote by Nate Fick, General Manager of Elastic Security, former U.S. Marine Officer, and author of One Bullet Away: The Making of a Marine Officer .

. An executive panel with guest speaker Noel Yuhanna, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research , who will present the latest trends and predictions for data analytics in the cloud, including how organizations can tackle the elimination of technology silos to fulfill their innovation and value creation agendas.

, who will present the latest trends and predictions for data analytics in the cloud, including how organizations can tackle the elimination of technology silos to fulfill their innovation and value creation agendas. A special session, “Power and Privilege in Technology,” featuring panelists in a discussion about how individuals, managers, and organizations can use their privilege to craft just, equitable, inclusive, and diverse cultures.

More than 100 sessions featuring Elastic customers, partners, and experts, including Audi Business Innovation , Cisco , Shell International , Société Générale , and UC Davis

, , , , and A virtual exhibit hall where attendees can chat live with fellow participants, receive access to exclusive promotions, and tune in to sessions with Elastic sponsors Google Cloud, Microsoft, Novetta, Pure Storage, and SVA.

In addition, Elastic will be contributing to COVID-19 relief charities Direct Relief and The Global FoodBanking Network for every person who participates in ElasticON Global and offering donation opportunities for attendees during the event.

Supporting Quote:

“ElasticON is designed to nurture collaboration and shared learning between attendees, helping them extract the most value from their data by operationalizing insights through our three Elastic solutions — Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security,” said Sally Jenkins, CMO of Elastic. “From our very first user conference to the hundreds of ElasticON events we have held worldwide, the Elastic community and our customers have formed the foundation of our mutual success. I’m excited to bring our users, contributors, customers, partners, and champions together in an entirely new way for our biggest conference ever.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005252/en/