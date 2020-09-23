Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elastic N : Announces ON Global, Free Virtual User Conference to Take Place From October 13-15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Featuring Soccer Star and World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian   

  • Elastic users, contributors, customers, partners, and champions to hear expert advice, key learnings, and inspirational keynotes from industry leaders
  • 100+ sessions featuring customers, partners, and sponsors including Audi, Cisco, Honeywell, Microsoft, and more
  • Special session on diversity and inclusion discussing how to create just, equitable, and diverse corporate cultures

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced details of its ElasticON Global user conference, which will feature guest speakers, customers, partners, and Elasticians in more than 100 sessions. Nearly 15,000 attendees from around the globe are gearing up to learn the latest about Elastic solutions from October 13-15, 2020.

Highlights include:

  • A conversation with World Cup and Olympic champion Megan Rapinoe.
  • An opening keynote session on October 14 with Elastic Founder and CEO Shay Banon and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. Attendees will hear what’s on the horizon for Elastic and how the company is partnering with Google Cloud to meet the growing needs of customers.
  • A dedicated public sector day on October 13 featuring eight customer sessions and a closing keynote by Nate Fick, General Manager of Elastic Security, former U.S. Marine Officer, and author of One Bullet Away: The Making of a Marine Officer.
  • An executive panel with guest speaker Noel Yuhanna, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, who will present the latest trends and predictions for data analytics in the cloud, including how organizations can tackle the elimination of technology silos to fulfill their innovation and value creation agendas.
  • A special session, “Power and Privilege in Technology,” featuring panelists in a discussion about how individuals, managers, and organizations can use their privilege to craft just, equitable, inclusive, and diverse cultures.
  • More than 100 sessions featuring Elastic customers, partners, and experts, including Audi Business Innovation, Cisco, Shell International, Société Générale, and UC Davis
  • A virtual exhibit hall where attendees can chat live with fellow participants, receive access to exclusive promotions, and tune in to sessions with Elastic sponsors Google Cloud, Microsoft, Novetta, Pure Storage, and SVA.

In addition, Elastic will be contributing to COVID-19 relief charities Direct Relief and The Global FoodBanking Network for every person who participates in ElasticON Global and offering donation opportunities for attendees during the event.

Supporting Quote:

  • “ElasticON is designed to nurture collaboration and shared learning between attendees, helping them extract the most value from their data by operationalizing insights through our three Elastic solutions — Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security,” said Sally Jenkins, CMO of Elastic. “From our very first user conference to the hundreds of ElasticON events we have held worldwide, the Elastic community and our customers have formed the foundation of our mutual success. I’m excited to bring our users, contributors, customers, partners, and champions together in an entirely new way for our biggest conference ever.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELASTIC N.V.
09:32aELASTIC N : Announces ON Global, Free Virtual User Conference to Take Place From..
BU
09/15ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/10ELASTIC N : and CGI Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable UK Government to Po..
PU
09/09ELASTIC N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/03ELASTIC N : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
09/03ELASTIC N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27ELASTIC N : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
08/27ELASTIC N : Annual Report - Fiscal Year 2020
PU
08/26ELASTIC N : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/26ELASTIC N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 M - -
Net income 2021 -154 M - -
Net cash 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,1x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 9 342 M 9 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,29 $
Last Close Price 108,28 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.68.40%9 342
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.43%1 569 683
ADOBE INC.47.59%233 491
SAP SE10.12%184 759
ORACLE CORPORATION14.42%182 520
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.623.99%140 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group