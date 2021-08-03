Elastic N : Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Security, General Availability of Agent, and Centralized Management of Enterprise Search

Enabling Customers to Expand Visibility, Control, and Security Across Their Organizations With New Capabilities for All Solutions

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built in a single platform - the Elastic Stack.

New capabilities include the general availability of Elastic Agent, a single, unified agent that simplifies the management and monitoring of data from a growing volume of diverse sources, centrally managed in Fleet to give users broad visibility and control over their environments.

With Elastic Agent, Elastic Security users benefit from integrated ransomware and malware prevention, as well as remediation capabilities directly from the endpoint. Elastic Observability users gain better visibility across their applications and infrastructure, as well as secure, centralized agent management.

Elastic announces the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security on one platform.

Additionally, Elastic Enterprise Search can now be centrally managed in Kibana, the single management interface across all Elastic solutions.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Elastic announces the general availability of Elastic Agent with centralized management in Elastic Fleet. First released in beta in 7.9 and now generally available in 7.14, Elastic Agent serves as a single unified agent to make it simple for customers and users to onboard and manage new data sources fast, while also protecting their endpoints from cyber security threats. Elastic Agent is an Elastic Stack capability that delivers value to users across Elastic Security and Elastic Observability solutions.

Elastic also announces that support for Microsoft Azure Private Link is now generally available. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Azure cloud environments using Private Link endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.

Elastic Security

Elastic announces the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security. Enabled by the general availability of Elastic Agent, Limitless XDR unifies SIEM, security analytics, and endpoint security capabilities on one platform to extend visibility across any environment while eliminating data silos, reducing alert fatigue, and arming practitioners to stop threats quickly and at cloud scale.

Additionally, Elastic Security 7.14 deepens the visibility and response actions delivered with Elastic Agent. Users can quickly quarantine compromised endpoints to mitigate risk and make rich endpoint data available for threat investigations through a curated library of osquery searches. Enhancements to the malware prevention capabilities of Elastic Agent delivers advanced protections across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems against ransomware attacks such as DarkSide and REvil.

Elastic Observability

Elastic announces secure, centralized Elastic Agent management with Fleet to optimize telemetry collection, reduce security risks, and accelerate application root cause analysis. Additionally, Fleet enables users to integrate security into release processes by deploying endpoint security across their organization’s infrastructure without slowing down application development.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic announces a single management interface for App Search and Workplace Search in Kibana. With this integration, users can create new engines, tune query relevance, manage user access, and customize visualizations from within the same management interface used by Elastic Observability and Elastic Security.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic 7.14.

Supporting Quotes:

“Elastic is committed to helping organizations build, run, and protect their organizations at speed and scale on a single platform,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. “The critical new capabilities introduced across Elastic solutions give customers unprecedented visibility and control over their organization’s data, enabling them to continue innovating, improving customer experiences, and driving growth while retaining confidence in the security of their environment.”

