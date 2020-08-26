Elastic N : Appoints Paul Appleby President, Worldwide Field Operations

Former Kinetica, BMC, Salesforce Executive Joins Elastic to Further Scale the Company

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the appointment of Paul Appleby as president, worldwide field operations. Appleby was most recently the chief executive officer of Kinetica, and will be responsible for enhancing the customer journey, driving global revenue growth, and developing strategies for addressing the large market opportunity for Elastic. Appleby will report to Elastic founder and Chief Executive Officer Shay Banon.

Appleby joins Elastic as the company continues to see increasing demand for its enterprise search, observability and security solutions that are built on a single technology stack under a unified pricing model. Elastic’s unified, resource-based pricing enables customers to predictably control costs and fuel rapid adoption across its solutions.

Appleby brings more than 20 years of experience in senior management roles in the enterprise software industry to Elastic. He has a track record of driving significant scale and sustained growth across all channels, building and leading high-performing teams, leading go-to-market operations, and developing new markets.

Prior to Kinetica, Appleby served as president of worldwide sales and marketing of BMC. He also served in senior leadership roles at Salesforce, Siebel Systems, C3 AI, Travelex, and SAP.

Supporting Quotes:

“I’m pleased to welcome Paul to Elastic as president of worldwide field operations. He joins us as the demand for our solutions continues to grow, and his more than 20 years of experience in successfully building and leading global teams will help us further scale the company,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief executive officer, Elastic . “Paul is an industry veteran and an experienced global leader who is uniquely qualified for this key leadership position at Elastic as we build on our free and open heritage and drive value for our customers and partners.”

"Elastic brings customers the speed, scale and simplicity they need to effectively explore and analyze their data using the power of search to drive business insights," said Paul Appleby, president, worldwide field operations, Elastic. "I'm excited by Elastic's solutions and how they help to explore and analyze data differently using the power of search and the boundless ability of organizations who use Elastic to solve their most critical and complex challenges."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

