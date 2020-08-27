Elastic N : Proxy Statement (definitive)

The Record Date is set at the close of business at 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") (11:00 PM Central European Summer Time) on September 23, 2020 and, therefore, only the Company's shareholders of record

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" voting proposals no. 1, no. 2, no. 3, no. 4, no. 5, and no. 6 and "ONE YEAR" as the preferred frequency of holding future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers in voting proposal no. 7.

Proposal to grant full discharge to the non-executive directors of the Company who were in office during fiscal year 2020 from liability for their duties

Proposal to grant full discharge to the executive director of the Company who was in office during fiscal year 2020 from liability for his duties performed as an executive director of the Company during fiscal year 2020 (voting proposal no. 3)

Discussion of the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year that commenced on May 1, 2019 and ended on April 30, 2020 ("fiscal year 2020"), including the Dutch statutory board report and annual accounts

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Elastic N.V., a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands (the "Company," "Elastic," or "we"), will be held on October 21, 2020, at 5:00 PM, Central European Summer Time ("CEST"), at the Company's offices at Keizersgracht 281, 1016 ED Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for the following purposes:

at the close of business on September 23, 2020 are entitled to receive this notice (the "Notice") and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting is currently scheduled to be held in person. Due to the current exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related measures and guidelines imposed by the Dutch government, we urge shareholders to vote by proxy. Please note however, that if you do decide to attend the Annual Meeting in person, we may be required to implement additional safety measures in order to safeguard the orderly proceedings at the meeting. The Company's directors may be required to participate remotely, or the Company may decide to hold the Annual Meeting in a different location or, subject to the requirements of Dutch law, the Company may decide to hold a virtual general meeting. We encourage shareholders who plan to attend the Annual Meeting to check our website at ir.elastic.co prior to the meeting where we will post relevant updates.

If you intend to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must notify the Company by submitting your name and the number of registered shares you hold to the Company's e-mail address ir@elastic.co by 8:00 PM EDT on October 16, 2020. Please read this proxy statement carefully to ensure that you have proper evidence of share ownership as of September 23, 2020, as we will not be able to accommodate guests without such evidence at the Annual Meeting.

We provide our materials pursuant to the full set delivery option in connection with the Annual Meeting. Under the full set delivery option, a company delivers all proxy materials to its shareholders. The approximate date on which the proxy statement and proxy card are intended to be first sent or given to the Company's shareholders is September 28, 2020. This delivery can be by mail or, if a shareholder has previously agreed, by e-mail. In addition to delivering proxy materials to shareholders, the Company must also post all proxy materials on a publicly accessible website and provide information to shareholders about how to access that website. Accordingly, you should have received our proxy materials by mail or, if you previously agreed, by e-mail. These proxy materials include this Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, proxy statement, and proxy card. These materials are available free of charge on our website at ir.elastic.co and at www.proxyvote.com.

Your vote is important regardless of the number of Elastic ordinary shares that you own. If you do not plan on attending the Annual Meeting and if you are a shareholder of record, please vote via the Internet or, if you are a holder of shares in street name ("Beneficial Owner"), please submit the voting instruction form you receive from your broker or nominee as soon as possible so your shares can be voted at the Annual Meeting. You may submit your voting instruction form by mail. If you are a shareholder of record, you also may vote by telephone or by submitting a proxy card by mail. If you are a Beneficial Owner, you will receive instructions from your broker or other nominee explaining how to vote your shares, and you also may have the choice of instructing the record holder as to the voting of your shares over the Internet or by telephone. Follow the instructions on the voting instruction form you receive from your broker or nominee. You do not need to affix postage to the enclosed reply envelope if you mail it within the United States. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote your shares personally.

All proxies submitted to us will be tabulated by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. All shares voted by shareholders of record present in person at the Annual Meeting will be tabulated by the secretary designated by the chairman of the Annual Meeting.

All shareholders are extended an invitation to attend the Annual Meeting.

If you have any questions concerning this proxy statement, would like additional copies of this proxy statement or need help voting your shares of Elastic ordinary shares, please contact our Investor Relations department at +1 (650) 695-1055 or ir@elastic.co.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Elastic.

The Board of Directors of Elastic N.V.

The date of this proxy statement is August 27, 2020, and it is being mailed to shareholders on or about September 28, 2020.