Elastic N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

11/03/2020 | 05:40pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Moorjani Janesh

Elastic N.V. [ ESTC ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O ELASTIC N.V., 800 WEST EL

11/2/2020

Chief Financial Officer

CAMINO REAL, SUITE 350

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94040

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

M

14733

A

$10.15

35074

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

6260

D

$98.4857 (2)

28814

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

4173

D

$99.1881 (3)

24641

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

1200

D

$100.6001 (4)

23441

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

800

D

$101.3125 (5)

22641

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

1800

D

$102.5298 (6)

20841

D

Ordinary Shares

11/2/2020

S(1)

500

D

$103.20 (7)

20341

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Ordinary Shares

$10.15

11/2/2020

M

14733

(8)

9/6/2027

Ordinary

14733

$0.00

147327

D

(right to buy)

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on June 18, 2020.
  2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $97.77 to $98.76, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2) through (7) to this Form 4.
  3. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $98.77 to $99.72, inclusive.
  4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $99.97 to $100.96, inclusive.
  5. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $101.06 to $101.92, inclusive.
  6. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $102.08 to $103.05, inclusive.
  7. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $103.14 to $103.32, inclusive.
  8. The option is subject to an early exercise provision and is immediately exercisable. One-fourth of the ordinary shares subject to the option vested on August

28, 2018 and 1/48th of the ordinary shares subject to the option vest monthly thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Moorjani Janesh

C/O ELASTIC N.V.

Chief Financial Officer

800 WEST EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 350

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94040

Signatures

/s/ W.H. Baird Garrett, by power of attorney

11/3/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Elastic NV published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:39:03 UTC

