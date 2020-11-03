Elastic N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The option is subject to an early exercise provision and is immediately exercisable.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $103.14 to $103.32, inclusive.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $102.08 to $103.05, inclusive.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $101.06 to $101.92, inclusive.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $99.97 to $100.96, inclusive.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $98.77 to $99.72, inclusive.

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $97.77 to $98.76, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2) through (7) to this Form 4.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Moorjani Janesh C/O ELASTIC N.V. Chief Financial Officer 800 WEST EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 350 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94040 Signatures /s/ W.H. Baird Garrett, by power of attorney 11/3/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

