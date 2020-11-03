Elastic N : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on June 18, 2020.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $97.77 to $98.76, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2) through (7) to this Form 4.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $98.77 to $99.72, inclusive.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $99.97 to $100.96, inclusive.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $101.06 to $101.92, inclusive.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $102.08 to $103.05, inclusive.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $103.14 to $103.32, inclusive.
The option is subject to an early exercise provision and is immediately exercisable. One-fourth of the ordinary shares subject to the option vested on August
28, 2018 and 1/48th of the ordinary shares subject to the option vest monthly thereafter.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Moorjani Janesh
C/O ELASTIC N.V.
Chief Financial Officer
800 WEST EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 350
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94040
Signatures
/s/ W.H. Baird Garrett, by power of attorney
11/3/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
