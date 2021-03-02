Elastic N : Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields

Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Flexibility and Depth of Data with Searchable Snapshots and Schema on Read

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced the general availability of searchable snapshots and the beta of schema on read with runtime fields to maximize data insights and cost efficiency across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions.

With the general availability of searchable snapshots and the cold data tier in Elasticsearch 7.11, customers can retain and search data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage and Google Cloud Storage to balance storage costs, search performance and depth of data insight. The new cold tier capability, which is also available in Elastic Cloud, reduces infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact — all with the same level of reliability, redundancy and automatic recovery expected from Elasticsearch.

Elasticsearch 7.11 also introduced the beta of runtime fields, which allows users to define the schema for their index at query time. With runtime fields built on the Elastic Stack, users now have the ability to choose between the performance and scale of schema on write or the flexibility of schema on read in the same Elasticsearch cluster. Users can create fluid data structures with schema on read, reducing the time to first insight and optimizing cost. Regardless of use case, runtime fields help teams reduce the time to get value from their data.

