Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elastic N : Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields

03/02/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Flexibility and Depth of Data with Searchable Snapshots and Schema on Read

  • Allowing customers to retain and search data on low-cost object stores with the general availability of searchable snapshots and the cold data tier
  • Launching the beta of schema on read with runtime fields to give users the choice between the flexibility and cost efficiency of schema on read or the blazing fast performance of schema on write

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced the general availability of searchable snapshots and the beta of schema on read with runtime fields to maximize data insights and cost efficiency across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions.

With the general availability of searchable snapshots and the cold data tier in Elasticsearch 7.11, customers can retain and search data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage and Google Cloud Storage to balance storage costs, search performance and depth of data insight. The new cold tier capability, which is also available in Elastic Cloud, reduces infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact — all with the same level of reliability, redundancy and automatic recovery expected from Elasticsearch.

Elasticsearch 7.11 also introduced the beta of runtime fields, which allows users to define the schema for their index at query time. With runtime fields built on the Elastic Stack, users now have the ability to choose between the performance and scale of schema on write or the flexibility of schema on read in the same Elasticsearch cluster. Users can create fluid data structures with schema on read, reducing the time to first insight and optimizing cost. Regardless of use case, runtime fields help teams reduce the time to get value from their data.

For more information read the Elastic blogs about searchable snapshots and runtime fields.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ELASTIC N.V.
05:36pELASTIC N  : Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduc..
BU
05:31pELASTIC N  : Announces Cold Data Tier, Autoscaling, and Enhanced Multi-Cloud Sea..
BU
03/01ELASTIC N  : Announces New Features to Accelerate Investigation Workflows in Obs..
BU
03/01ELASTIC N  : Announces New Stack Alerting Framework Now Generally Available in K..
BU
02/26ELASTIC N  : Rosenblatt Starts Elastic at Buy With $175 Price Target
MT
02/25ELASTIC N  : to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/25ELASTIC N  : Barclays Adjusts Elastic's Price Target to $200 from $175, Maintain..
MT
02/25ELASTIC N  : Monness Crespi Hardt Adjusts Elastic's Price Target to $200 from $1..
MT
02/25ELASTIC N  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Elastic's Price Target to $175 from $150,..
MT
02/25ELASTIC N  : DA Davidson Adjusts Elastic's Price Target to $184 from $150, Keeps..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 590 M - -
Net income 2021 -124 M - -
Net cash 2021 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -98,1x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 12 985 M 12 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 936
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 177,82 $
Last Close Price 144,85 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.-0.88%12 985
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%1 787 053
ADOBE INC.-6.11%224 783
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.28%194 807
SAP SE-3.60%148 419
SEA LIMITED24.85%127 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ