ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
Elastic N : Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring

04/14/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Elastic is Recognized for the First Time in Gartner’s 2021 Evaluation of APM Vendors

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has been recognized for the first time as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring1. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “APM tools have become powerful analytics platforms that ingest, analyze and build context from traces, metrics and logs. Infrastructure and operations leaders choosing APM software must weigh these functions against core APM capabilities and the automation being provided by new and existing vendors.1

Elastic Observability provides an application performance monitoring (APM) solution built on the Elastic Stack. It affords organizations unbounded flexibility in architecting the perfect observability solution for their needs at any scale. Kroger, Audi, Etsy, Citigroup, and thousands of other organizations — from small startups to Fortune 50 enterprises — use Elastic as their centralized log monitoring platform.

Elastic believes that its observability solution provides customers a proven, free and open alternative to legacy APM products with the following differentiating features:

  • Built on an open, flexible, and extensible platform, Elastic Observability provides customers with a flexible monitoring solution that can deliver on their unique, evolving needs without being blocked by the vendor’s roadmap.
  • Flexible deployment models help organizations bring visibility to their hybrid and multi-cloud environments while keeping their workloads closer to their monitoring solution.
  • Unified resource-based pricing disrupts traditional complex pricing models to allow greater cost control and predictability, without sacrificing visibility goals.
  • A powerful, free and open distribution tier allows users to quickly adopt, validate, and scale without risk.

Elastic’s reviews on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that Elastic APM customers rate the company’s products highly, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the APM market based on 43 reviews, as of April 13, 2021.

For more information, read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and the blog “Elastic named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring.”

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Elastic has built a unified observability solution that brings together infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and user experience monitoring on a single, free and open platform,” said Tanya Bragin, Vice President, Product Management for Observability, Elastic. “We believe our Visionary placement validates our differentiated approach to delivering a modern observability solution with unmatched deployment flexibility and simple, unified pricing.”
  • “Moving to Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes running on Microsoft Azure enables us to seek new use cases for the business, including application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), and machine learning for anomaly detection,” said Brian Keegan, Project Lead, Zurich Insurance.

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring” Federico De Silva, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman, April 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
