Elastic N : to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Meeting on October 14, 2020

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced it is hosting a virtual Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with its ElasticON Global user event. The virtual Financial Analyst Meeting will be held on October 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET).

Key members of Elastic’s management team will host a series of presentations and a Q&A session covering the company’s business strategy, market opportunity, product vision and continued investments to drive future growth.

Elastic Virtual Financial Analyst Meeting

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: ir.elastic.co; replay and accompanying presentations will also be archived on this website

For additional information on the event, please contact Investor Relations at ir@elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

