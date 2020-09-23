Elastic N : to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Meeting on October 14, 2020

Log in
09/23/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced it is hosting a virtual Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with its ElasticON Global user event. The virtual Financial Analyst Meeting will be held on October 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET).

Key members of Elastic’s management team will host a series of presentations and a Q&A session covering the company’s business strategy, market opportunity, product vision and continued investments to drive future growth.

Elastic Virtual Financial Analyst Meeting

  • When: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Webcast: ir.elastic.co; replay and accompanying presentations will also be archived on this website

For additional information on the event, please contact Investor Relations at ir@elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 M - -
Net income 2021 -154 M - -
Net cash 2021 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,1x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 9 342 M 9 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,29 $
Last Close Price 108,28 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shay Banon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Loo Vice President-Sales Strategy & Operations
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Kim Huffman Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.68.40%9 342
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.43%1 569 683
ADOBE INC.47.59%233 491
SAP SE10.12%184 759
ORACLE CORPORATION14.42%182 520
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.623.99%140 106
