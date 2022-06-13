Log in
12:48pElastic Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability
BU
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Elastic N.V. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference, Jun-09-2022 11:00 AM
CI
06/07Elastic Launches Elastic Security for Cloud
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elastic Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

06/13/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Elastic Scored Among Top 3 Vendors in Five Out of Six Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1] for the second consecutive year. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “APM and observability tools have become powerful analytics platforms that ingest multiple telemetry feeds, providing critical insight into application performance. The significant differences among the vendors mean infrastructure and operations leaders need to consider strategic monitoring choices.[1]”

Additionally, Elastic scored among the top 3 vendors in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability[2] across IT Operations, DevOps/AppDev, SRE/PlatformOps, Application Owner/Line of Business, and Digital Experience Monitoring use cases.

Elastic Observability provides customers with a unified view across their entire hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystem to quickly identify and resolve root cause issues with correlated traces, logs, and metrics. Built into the Elastic Stack and a part of the Elastic Search Platform, Elastic’s application performance monitoring (APM) solution gives organizations the flexibility to architect an observability solution optimized for their needs at any scale. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Zurich Insurance, Citigroup, Sitecore, and thousands of other organizations use Elastic as their full-stack observability solution.

Elastic believes that its observability solution provides customers with a unified and open alternative to legacy APM products with the following differentiating capabilities:

  • An open, extensible, scalable platform to help customers ingest and store high-cardinality and high-dimensionality data at scale, optimize cost and performance, and break down silos with correlated metrics, logs, and traces in context.
  • One-click integrations via the unified Elastic Agent—including central management and policy configuration—to further simplify the ingestion of telemetry data while ensuring security at scale.
  • Powerful machine learning and analytics to deliver automated root cause analysis with innovative AIOps capabilities such as APM correlations and anomaly detection.
  • Flexible deployment models that allow customers to operate Elastic Observability closer to their workloads in the cloud or on-premises, delivering data sovereignty while lowering the total cost of ownership.
  • Native support for OpenTelemetry, reinforcing Elastic’s continued support of innovations in open source as an active CNCF contributor.

On Gartner® Peer Insights™ Elastic reviews include the following:

“Complete observability solution, well documented, and with clear licensing mode and expenses. It covers the main observability pillars: monitoring, centralized logs, APM, and uptime.” (read the full review)
— Project Manager in the IT Services Industry

“I don't know how it would be possible to manage large scale production deployments without a tool like this, without the metrics, correlation, and monitoring provided by the Elastic Stack we would be blind [to] the operation of our systems and severely limited in our ability to respond to issues in a timely manner." (read the full review)
— Technical Advisor in the Public Sector

“The Elastic Stack has truly changed the way we manage our platform. I can't imagine maintaining a platform of our magnitude effectively without it." (read the full review)
— Senior Network Architect in the Carriers Industry

For more information, read the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1], Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability[2], and the Elastic blog.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Elastic APM enables us to dig into how clients use your products in granular detail and apply this knowledge to make improvements to our service,” said Alex Stewart-James, Director, Technical Product Management, Sitecore. “For example, using traces, Sitecore can quickly identify performance bottlenecks across the entire application stack and implement improvements with surgical precision.”
  • “Elastic Observability gives people the opportunity to detect and fix root cause events quickly,” said Simon Ansell, Senior Director of Design, Engineering and Quality IT, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). “Critically, it can also be used easily by different business units with minimal IT or developer support. We don't need to send in a team of developers, which reduces strain on Jaguar Land Rover resources.”
  • “We are thrilled to be named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability,” said Sajai Krishnan, General Manager, Observability, Elastic. “We believe Elastic's recognition in this report, and positive movement on both the “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision” axis, validates our efforts to deliver new and innovative full-stack observability capabilities on a single platform.”

[1]Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability," Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, June 7, 2022
[2] Source: Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, June 9 2022
[3]See complete rating and reviews here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 18,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
