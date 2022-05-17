Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Elastic N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
58.90 USD   +1.06%
04:49pElastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
BU
05/12Elastic, Microsoft Expand Cloud Collaboration
MT
05/11Elastic and Tines Announce Enhanced Integrated Experience to Protect Customers Against Advanced Security Threats
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

05/17/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELASTIC N.V.
04:49pElastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednes..
BU
05/12Elastic, Microsoft Expand Cloud Collaboration
MT
05/11Elastic and Tines Announce Enhanced Integrated Experience to Protect Customers Against ..
BU
05/11Elastic and Tines Announce Enhanced Integrated Experience to Protect Customers Against ..
CI
05/11Elastic Expands Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
BU
05/03Elastic Announces Smarter Tail-Based Sampling for APM in Modern Cloud-Native Environmen..
BU
05/03Elastic Announces New Capabilities to Help Customers Solve Their Biggest Business Chall..
BU
05/03Elastic Announces Enhancements Across the Elastic Search Platform and Its Solutions
CI
04/25Elastic Shares Higher After William Blair Starts Coverage at Outperform
MT
04/25William Blair Initiates Elastic at Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELASTIC N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 855 M - -
Net income 2022 -200 M - -
Net cash 2022 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 447 M 5 447 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 888
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart ELASTIC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Elastic N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELASTIC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 58,28 $
Average target price 122,88 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janesh Jamnadas Moorjani Chief Financial Officer
Chetan Puttagunta Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shay Banon Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Kluge Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.-52.65%5 447
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.25%1 955 767
ADOBE INC.-28.96%190 351
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.39%185 997
SAP SE-25.35%113 546
SERVICENOW INC.-33.30%86 785