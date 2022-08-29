Log in
    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
84.44 USD   +1.78%
04:18pElastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04:16pELASTIC N.V. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/26Citigroup Adjusts Elastic Price Target to $155 From $150, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET

  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 085 M - -
Net income 2023 -244 M - -
Net cash 2023 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,6x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 7 880 M 7 880 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
EV / Sales 2024 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 978
Free-Float 81,3%
