Benchmarking in preview provides up to 37% better performance on Microsoft Cobalt 100 Arm-based VMs

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), today announced new Elasticsearch benchmarking on the preview of Azure Cobalt 100 Arm-based virtual machines. This resulted in up to 37% higher throughput performance when using Epsv6 VMs compared to the Ampere Altra-based Epsv5 VMs on Microsoft Azure. Elastic used a macro benchmarking framework for Elasticsearch Rally with the elastic/logs track to determine the maximum indexing performance on Azure Cobalt 100 Arm-based virtual machines.

“At Elastic, we love working with the Microsoft teams, from silicon to models,” said Shay Banon, co-founder and chief technology officer at Elastic. “The rate of progress on the Azure team is impressive, and we are excited to collaborate with them to bring these benefits to our users as fast as possible.”

“With the introduction of the new Cobalt 100 Arm-based VMs, we aim to deliver Elastic users on Azure up to 37% greater performance compared to the previous generation,” said Paul Nash, Corporate Vice President, product, Azure Infrastructure Platform at Microsoft. “Continual investments like these to deliver better and better performance represent our commitment to provide the best infrastructure powering Elastic Cloud on Azure.”

For more information, read the Elastic blog, and if you wish to learn more about the Azure Cobalt 100 Arm-based Virtual Machines read the Microsoft blog.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521745734/en/