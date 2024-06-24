June 24, 2024 at 11:32 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Revo Insurance Spa announced Monday that it has bought back 5,856 shares at an average price of EUR8.9876 for a total consideration of EUR52,526.85.

As a result of these purchases, Revo Insurance holds 863,259 treasury shares equal to about 3.5 percent of the share capital.

Revo Insurance is up 0.4 percent EUR9.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

