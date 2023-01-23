Revo Insurance takes over more than 2,600 of its own shares

(Alliance News) - Revo Insurance Spa announced Monday that it has purchased, from Jan. 16

to Jan. 20, 2023, 2,624 treasury shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR8.3023 for a total value of EUR21,785.13.

Revo Insurance currently holds 147,942 treasury shares representing approximately 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Revo Insurance gives up 0.5 percent at EUR8.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.