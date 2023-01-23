Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Elba Assicurazioni S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
       IT0005513202

ELBA ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
End-of-day quote Borsa Italiana  -  2022-11-21
9.300 EUR   +4.49%
Revo Insurance takes over more than 2,600 of its own shares

01/23/2023 | 10:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Revo Insurance Spa announced Monday that it has purchased, from Jan. 16

to Jan. 20, 2023, 2,624 treasury shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR8.3023 for a total value of EUR21,785.13.

Revo Insurance currently holds 147,942 treasury shares representing approximately 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Revo Insurance gives up 0.5 percent at EUR8.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Managers and Directors
Alberto Minali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacopo Tanaglia Chief Financial Officer
Antonia Boccadoro Chairman
Fabio de Ferrari Chief Operating Officer
Ezio Bassi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELBA ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.0.00%199
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY20.33%150 997
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.92%130 952
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED12.09%125 114
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.7.22%34 209
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.25%29 220