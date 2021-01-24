Log in
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

Aero India 2021: Elbit Systems to Showcase an Array of Capabilities and Solutions

01/24/2021 | 02:12am EST
Haifa, Israel, January 21, 2021 - Elbit Systems display at the Aero-India 2021 exhibition will include a range of solutions presented at the Company's stand and a variety of capabilities that will be showcased at its Indian partner's stands, among them munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signal Intelligent (SIGINT), airborne self-protection systems, solutions for rotary and fixed wing aircraft, training and simulation systems as well as communication solutions.

The following systems and solutions will be highlighted in Elbit Systems' stand (C 5.6 Hall C):

Airborne munitions: The supersonic Rampage air-to-ground guided missile, the Delilah long-range air-to-ground loitering missile, the GATR laser guided rocket solutions for air-to-ground or ground-to-ground applications, the SLR 70mm 7 tubes helicopter rocket launcher, the LIZARD family of Laser/GPS Guidance Kits general purpose bombs, the MPR 500 multi-purpose rigid penetration and surface attack bomb and Fuses for aerial munitions compatible with modern precision guided bombs such as JDAM, Paveway, LIZARD and hard penetrator warheads.

Airborne self-protection capabilities: The Mini-MUSIC DIRCM system, IR spectral decoy flares, a mini-countermeasure dispenser system and mini-IR decoy flare, the All-in-SMALL EW suite, the UREP Unified Self-Protection Suite for fighter aircraft.

Rotary & Fixed Wing Solutions: Brightnite™ non-gimbaled enhanced vision system for helicopters, Large Area Panoramic HD Airborne Display, Head Mounted Display and Display and Sight Helmet (DASH).

Elbit Systems BrightNite

Training & Simulation Mission Management System: SkybreakerTM networked multi-cockpit aircraft training center, Special Mission Aircraft Suite

Communication Solutions, Data-Links and Search and Rescue solutions: E-LynX™ Mobile Tactical Software Defined Radios, StarLite Data-Links, Elad-10 wideband data-link system, Personal Recovery Device (PRD), PRC-648 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) series, ELT 648 variant of the PRC-648 PLB, PRC 434/CS Advanced dual mode long-endurance Personal Rescue Beacon (PRC), Mission Airborne Radio & Computer Software Defined Radio (MARC/SDR).

See us also at the following stands at the show, where we will be displaying a variety of systems and solutions:

HAL at Hall E, Stand E 3.3:

  • AES-212
  • Head-Up-Display

ALPHA DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES (ADTL) Hall C, Stands C 5.7, C 6.3, C 6.4,:

  • Mi-17 Indigenized Smart Glass Cockpit Demonstrator
  • SkylarkTM I-LEX
  • Sky-Striker loitering munition in Canister
  • Full drones portfolio
  • AFV solutions
  • RattlerTM GX
  • RattlerTM H
  • HattoriX PLDR
  • Mini coral
  • XACT th 70
  • E-LynX Family

BHARAT ELECTRONICS (BEL) Hall E, Stands E.3.1, E.3.2, E.3.9, E.4.2:

  • Indigenous HMDS/HPS - Helmet Mounted Display System for helicopters
  • CoMPASS payload
  • SpectroTM
  • Mini-MusicTM
  • J-MusicTM
  • All-in-Small
Hermes 900 in service with the IAF

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Visit our Press Relations website for background materials and information regarding Elbit Systems fields of activity.

David Vaaknin

Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

E-Mail: david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager International Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-294-8809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

E-Mail: dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 07:11:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
