Aero India 2021: Elbit Systems to Showcase an Array of Capabilities and Solutions

Haifa, Israel, January 21, 2021 - Elbit Systems display at the Aero-India 2021 exhibition will include a range of solutions presented at the Company's stand and a variety of capabilities that will be showcased at its Indian partner's stands, among them munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signal Intelligent (SIGINT), airborne self-protection systems, solutions for rotary and fixed wing aircraft, training and simulation systems as well as communication solutions.

The following systems and solutions will be highlighted in Elbit Systems' stand (C 5.6 Hall C):

Airborne munitions: The supersonic Rampage air-to-ground guided missile, the Delilah long-range air-to-ground loitering missile, the GATR laser guided rocket solutions for air-to-ground or ground-to-ground applications, the SLR 70mm 7 tubes helicopter rocket launcher, the LIZARD family of Laser/GPS Guidance Kits general purpose bombs, the MPR 500 multi-purpose rigid penetration and surface attack bomb and Fuses for aerial munitions compatible with modern precision guided bombs such as JDAM, Paveway, LIZARD and hard penetrator warheads.

Airborne self-protection capabilities: The Mini-MUSIC DIRCM system, IR spectral decoy flares, a mini-countermeasure dispenser system and mini-IR decoy flare, the All-in-SMALL EW suite, the UREP Unified Self-Protection Suite for fighter aircraft.

Rotary & Fixed Wing Solutions: Brightnite™ non-gimbaled enhanced vision system for helicopters, Large Area Panoramic HD Airborne Display, Head Mounted Display and Display and Sight Helmet (DASH).

Elbit Systems BrightNite

Training & Simulation Mission Management System: SkybreakerTM networked multi-cockpit aircraft training center, Special Mission Aircraft Suite

Communication Solutions, Data-Links and Search and Rescue solutions: E-LynX™ Mobile Tactical Software Defined Radios, StarLite Data-Links, Elad-10 wideband data-link system, Personal Recovery Device (PRD), PRC-648 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) series, ELT 648 variant of the PRC-648 PLB, PRC 434/CS Advanced dual mode long-endurance Personal Rescue Beacon (PRC), Mission Airborne Radio & Computer Software Defined Radio (MARC/SDR).

See us also at the following stands at the show, where we will be displaying a variety of systems and solutions:

HAL at Hall E, Stand E 3.3:

AES-212

Head-Up-Display

ALPHA DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES (ADTL) Hall C, Stands C 5.7, C 6.3, C 6.4,:

Mi-17 Indigenized Smart Glass Cockpit Demonstrator

SkylarkTM I-LEX

Sky-Striker loitering munition in Canister

Full drones portfolio

AFV solutions

RattlerTM GX

RattlerTM H

HattoriX PLDR

Mini coral

XACT th 70

E-LynX Family

BHARAT ELECTRONICS (BEL) Hall E, Stands E.3.1, E.3.2, E.3.9, E.4.2:

Indigenous HMDS/HPS - Helmet Mounted Display System for helicopters

CoMPASS payload

SpectroTM

Mini-MusicTM

J-MusicTM

All-in-Small

Hermes 900 in service with the IAF

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Visit our Press Relations website for background materials and information regarding Elbit Systems fields of activity.

