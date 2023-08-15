Earnings Release ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS Backlog of orders at $16.1 billion; Revenues of $1.5 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $70.2; GAAP net income of $62.4 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.57; GAAP net EPS of $1.40 Haifa, Israel, August 15, 2023 - Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 3 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data. Management Comment: Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "Double digit revenue growth in the second quarter reflects the conversion of the order backlog, increased capacity and sustained demand for our solutions from customers around the world. We have started to deliver the initial benefits of our operational improvement program with an increase in operating profitability in recent quarters, that also benefited from the easing of supply chain and labor market pressures, as anticipated. Our financial expenses in the first half mainly reflect increased interest rates. Elbit Systems' portfolio of market leading technological solutions and growing global presence combined with an innovative culture and the resilience demonstrated by our employees in recent years should support the long term outlook." Second quarter 2023 results: Revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $1,453.9 million, as compared to $1,303.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Aerospace revenues increased by 19%, to $487.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $408.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to growth in Training & Simulation sales in Europe. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 1%, to $168.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $167.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 21%, to $292.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $241.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to European Electronic Warfare sales. Land revenues increased by 3%, to $294.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $284.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to armored vehicle upgrades and ammunition sales. Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 7% to $355.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $330.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to growth in night vision sales. For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 11. 1

Earnings Release Non-GAAP(*)gross profit amounted to $378.8 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $345.9 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $372.2 million (25.6% of revenues), as compared to $339.7 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses, net were $93.4 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $96.4 million (7.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Marketing and selling expenses, net were $101.7 million (7.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $82.8 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. General and administrative expenses, net were $75.4 million (5.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $72.7 million (5.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP(*)operating income was $112.2 million (7.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $103.3 million (7.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was $101.6 million (7.0% of revenues), as compared to $115.1 million (8.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Financial expenses, net were $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The financial expenses in 2023 were higher as a result of the significant increase in interest rates. Taxes on income were $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 was $70.2 million (4.8% of revenues), as compared to $76.9 million (5.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 was $62.4 million (4.3% of revenues), as compared to $81.2 million (6.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 included capital gains from sale of our shares in a subsidiary in Israel and sale of a building in Israel. Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.57 for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.73 for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 were $1.40, as compared to $1.82 in the second quarter of 2022. * see page 3 2

Earnings Release The Company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2023 totaled $16.1 billion. Approximately 75% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 49% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2023 and 2024. Cash flows used in operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $210.7 million, as compared to $133.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The cash flows in the first half of 2023 was affected by the increase in inventories and trade receivables. * Non-GAAP financial data: The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods. Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year. We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. 3

Earnings Release Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) GAAP gross profit Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) Non-GAAP gross profit Percent of revenues GAAP operating income Three Three Six Months Six months months months Year ended ended ended ended June ended June June 30, June 30, December 30, 2023 30, 2022 2023 2022 31, 2022 $ 733.7 $ 666.7 $ 372.2 $ 339.7 $ 1,373.3 13.6 12.6 6.6 6.2 31.7 $ 747.3 $ 679.3 $ 378.8 $ 345.9 $ 1,405.0 26.2% 25.6% 26.1% 26.5% 25.5% $ 195.5 $ 173.7 $ 101.6 $ 115.1 $ 367.5 Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 21.8 26.3 10.6 15.4 49.2 Capital gain - (30.9) - (27.2) (31.5) Non-recurring gain related to grants - - - - (28.6) Non-GAAP operating income $ 217.3 $ 169.1 $ 112.2 $ 103.3 $ 356.6 Percent of revenues 7.6% 6.4% 7.7% 7.9% 6.5% GAAP net income attributable to Elbit $ 124.4 $ 133.9 $ 62.4 $ 81.2 $ 275.4 Systems' shareholders Adjustments: Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 21.8 26.3 10.6 15.4 49.2 Non-recurring gain related to grants - - - - (28.6) Capital gain - (20.0) - (16.3) (20.5) Revaluation of investment measured under fair - - - - 10.2 value method Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 2.4 (8.4) (1.4) (3.7) (10.5) Tax effect and other tax items, net (2.8) (0.6) (1.4) 0.3 (6.3) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit $ 145.8 $ 131.2 $ 70.2 $ 76.9 $ 268.9 Systems' shareholders Percent of revenues 5.1% 4.9% 4.8% 5.9% 4.9% GAAP diluted net EPS $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 1.40 $ 1.82 $ 6.18 Adjustments, net 0.48 (0.06) 0.17 (0.09) (0.15) Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.27 $ 2.95 $ 1.57 $ 1.73 $ 6.03 While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. 4