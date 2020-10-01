Elbit : Consolidates Operations in Germany, Rebrands TELEFUNKEN RACOMS as Elbit Systems Deutschland

Haifa, Israel and Ulm, Germany, October 1, 2020 - Elbit Systems strengthens its business operations in Germany, rebranding its wholly-owned German subsidiary TELEFUNKEN RACOMS as Elbit Systems Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG ('Elbit Systems Deutschland'). The company will be managed by Thomas Nuetzel, who has served as the CEO of TELEFUNKEN RACOMS for the past 10 years.

Thomas Nuetzel, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland

With a long tradition of providing high-quality solutions to the German Armed Forces, TELEFUNKEN RACOMS has been focusing during recent years on diversifying, leveraging its research and development capabilities as well as its engineering and manufacturing excellence. Steadily growing, TELEFUNKEN RACOMS has been adding to its Ulm-based operations a range of technologies from across the Elbit Systems portfolio, including: Electro-Optics, Electronic Warfare, Direct Infra-Red Countermeasures, Software Defined Radio, Cyber, Unmanned Systems, Command & Control and others.

Thomas Nuetzel, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland, said: 'I am proud to lead the operations of Elbit Systems in Germany. We see a great potential for growth as we continue to broaden the range of our offering, expand our engineering workforce while addressing requirements for German sovereignty. We intend to further expand existing co-operations with the German industry and explore new ones.'

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: 'Germany is an important market for Elbit Systems. We have been operating in Germany for more than a decade, proudly supporting the German Armed Forces, diligently building our engineering base and developing co-operations with local industry. Elbit Systems Deutschland is led by an excellent team, and I am confident that it will continue to steadily grow and play an increasingly meaningful part in Germany's technological and industrial base.'

Night Vision Goggles that were delivered to the German Armed Forces.

Additional information:

TELEFUNKEN was founded in 1903 and was acquired in 2004 by Tadiran Communications turning it into TELEFUNKEN RACOMS. It has been a subsidiary of Elbit Systems since 2007 following the acquisition of Tadiran Communications by the Company.

Elbit Systems' presence in the German market enables it to successfully engage in several programs for the German defense forces, including:

The supplier for HF solutions for the German Army, Special Forces and Air Force.

Supplying a range of E-LynX tactical software defined radio systems in handheld and vehicular configurations that are installed onboard various combat vehicles including the IFV Puma.

Providing a variety of advanced electro-optic systems for infantry soldiers such as night vision goggles, thermal weapon sights, target designators and laser rangefinders, thermal imagers and more

Developing and supplying Directional Infra-Red Countermeasure (DIRCM) systems together with Diehl BGT Defense for the German Air Forces' Airbus A400M aircraft

Providing the German Air Forces' CH‑53 GS/GE transport helicopters with unified, digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and EW Controllers (EWC)

Supply of German Federal Police (BPOL) with SkyVis Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS) for their new H215 Helicopters.

About Elbit Systems Deutschland

Drawing on the tradition of TELEFUNKEN RACOMS as a reliable supplier of high-quality solutions communications and soldier systems, Elbit Systems Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG focuses on the development, manufacturing and delivery of a range of cutting edge capabilities to armed forces and national security agencies. With a portfolio of that includes solutions in the areas of Communications, Night Vision, Networking, Command and Control, Intelligence, Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Optronics, Self-protection and Cyber, Elbit Systems Deutschland effectively caters to the evolving needs of armed forces and security agencies. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems-de.com

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ('C4ISR'), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

