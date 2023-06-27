------------------

0

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2023

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned shareholder hereby appoints MICHAEL

FEDERMANN, BEZHALEL MACHLIS and ADI PINCHAS CONFINO, and each of them acting individually

without any of the others, the true and lawful proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote

with respect to all of the ordinary shares of ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. (the "Company"), held in the name of the

undersigned at the close of business on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Company's Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders to be held at the Company's offices at the Advanced Technology Center, Haifa, Israel on Tuesday,

August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time (the "Meeting"), and at any adjournments and postponements, with all

power that the undersigned would have if personally present and especially (but without limitation) to vote as

follows:

The shares represented by this Proxy will be voted in the manner instructed. To the extent permitted by

law and applicable stock exchange requirements, if no instructions to the contrary are indicated, the

shares will be voted "FOR" all proposals listed on the reverse side and at the discretion of the proxies

on such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting.

A shareholder's proxy card must be received by the Company no later than four (4) hours before the time fixed

for the Meeting, i.e., by Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Israel time.

1.1

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

14475

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

August 8, 2023

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card

are available at www.elbitsystems.com

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

080823

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

x

1. ELECTION OF MR. MICHAEL FEDERMANN, MR. ADAM, MRS. BAUM, MR. DAVID FEDER-

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

MANN, MRS. LIVNI, MR. NINVEH AND PROF. NISAN AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

2. RE-ELECTION OF MR. NOAZ BAR-NIR TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE-YEAR TERM

UNTIL THE CLOSE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

AS AN EXTERNAL DIRECTOR.

YES

NO

Michael Federmann

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 2, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 2.

Ehud (Udi) Adam

(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Rina Baum

3. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE INDEMNIFICATION LETTERS OF MR.

MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL

David Federmann

THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 1, 2023.

YES

NO

Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 3, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Tzipi Linvni

Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 3.

Dov Ninveh

(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

4. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE EXEMPTION LETTERS OF MR.

Ehood (Udi) Nisan

MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL

THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON APRIL 7, 2024.

YES

NO

Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 4, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 4.

(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

5. RE-APPOINTMENT OF KOST, FORER, GABBAY & KASIERER, A MEMBER OF

ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL, AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITOR FOR

THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE CLOSE OF

THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and

Proxies previously given are hereby revoked.

The below-signed hereby acknowledge(s) receipt of the Notice of the Company's Annual General

indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that

changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via

Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying Proxy Statement.

this method.

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 04:51:08 UTC.