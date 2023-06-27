ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

August 8, 2023

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card

are available at www.elbitsystems.com

1. ELECTION OF MR. MICHAEL FEDERMANN, MR. ADAM, MRS. BAUM, MR. DAVID FEDER- FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

MANN, MRS. LIVNI, MR. NINVEH AND PROF. NISAN AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY 2. RE-ELECTION OF MR. NOAZ BAR-NIR TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE-YEAR TERM

UNTIL THE CLOSE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS. AS AN EXTERNAL DIRECTOR.

YES NO

Michael Federmann FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 2, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 2.

Ehud (Udi) Adam (Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted). FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

Rina Baum 3. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE INDEMNIFICATION LETTERS OF MR.

MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL

David Federmann THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 1, 2023. YES NO

Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 3, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Tzipi Linvni Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 3.

Dov Ninveh (Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted). FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

4. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE EXEMPTION LETTERS OF MR.

Ehood (Udi) Nisan MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL

THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON APRIL 7, 2024. YES NO

Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 4, please indicate if you are a Controlling

Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these

terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 4.

(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted). FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

5. RE-APPOINTMENT OF KOST, FORER, GABBAY & KASIERER, A MEMBER OF

ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL, AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITOR FOR

THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE CLOSE OF

THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

