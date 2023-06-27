------------------
0
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2023
KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned shareholder hereby appoints MICHAEL
FEDERMANN, BEZHALEL MACHLIS and ADI PINCHAS CONFINO, and each of them acting individually
without any of the others, the true and lawful proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote
with respect to all of the ordinary shares of ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. (the "Company"), held in the name of the
undersigned at the close of business on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Company's Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders to be held at the Company's offices at the Advanced Technology Center, Haifa, Israel on Tuesday,
August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time (the "Meeting"), and at any adjournments and postponements, with all
power that the undersigned would have if personally present and especially (but without limitation) to vote as
follows:
The shares represented by this Proxy will be voted in the manner instructed. To the extent permitted by
law and applicable stock exchange requirements, if no instructions to the contrary are indicated, the
shares will be voted "FOR" all proposals listed on the reverse side and at the discretion of the proxies
on such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting.
A shareholder's proxy card must be received by the Company no later than four (4) hours before the time fixed
for the Meeting, i.e., by Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Israel time.
1.1
(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)
14475
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
August 8, 2023
GO GREEN
e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:
The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card
are available at www.elbitsystems.com
Please sign, date and mail
your proxy card in the
envelope provided as soon
as possible.
Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.
080823
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE
x
1. ELECTION OF MR. MICHAEL FEDERMANN, MR. ADAM, MRS. BAUM, MR. DAVID FEDER-
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
MANN, MRS. LIVNI, MR. NINVEH AND PROF. NISAN AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY
2. RE-ELECTION OF MR. NOAZ BAR-NIR TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE-YEAR TERM
UNTIL THE CLOSE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.
AS AN EXTERNAL DIRECTOR.
YES
NO
Michael Federmann
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 2, please indicate if you are a Controlling
Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these
terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 2.
Ehud (Udi) Adam
(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Rina Baum
3. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE INDEMNIFICATION LETTERS OF MR.
MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL
David Federmann
THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 1, 2023.
YES
NO
Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 3, please indicate if you are a Controlling
Tzipi Linvni
Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these
terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 3.
Dov Ninveh
(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
4. APPROVAL OF THE EXTENSION OF THE EXEMPTION LETTERS OF MR.
Ehood (Udi) Nisan
MICHAEL FEDERMANN AND MR. DAVID FEDERMANN FOR AN ADDITIONAL
THREE YEARS COMMENCING ON APRIL 7, 2024.
YES
NO
Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 4, please indicate if you are a Controlling
Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these
terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 4.
(Please note: if you do not mark either Yes or No, your shares will NOT be voted).
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
5. RE-APPOINTMENT OF KOST, FORER, GABBAY & KASIERER, A MEMBER OF
ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL, AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITOR FOR
THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE CLOSE OF
THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and
Proxies previously given are hereby revoked.
The below-signed hereby acknowledge(s) receipt of the Notice of the Company's Annual General
indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that
changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via
Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying Proxy Statement.
this method.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When
signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or
guardian,
please give full
title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 04:51:08 UTC.