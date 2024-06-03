Investor Overview
May 2024
Safe Harbor
This presentation, reference to which herein includes information that may be provided by Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit systems", and collectively with any or all of its subsidiaries, the "Company") orally or in writing in connection therewith, is provided for general information only, and should not be relied upon for making any investment decision. By attending or viewing this presentation, each attendee ("Attendee") agrees that he or she (i) has read this disclaimer, (ii) is bound by the restrictions set out herein, (iii) is permitted, in accordance with all applicable laws, to receive such information, (iv) is solely responsible for his or her own assessment of the business and financial position of the Company and (v) will conduct his or her own analysis and be solely responsible for forming the Attendee's view of the potential future performance of the Company's business. This presentation does not constitute, is not intended to be, and should not be construed as a recommendation, regarding any securities nor part of any offer, or the solicitation of any offer, to buy, subscribe for or sell any securities of the Company, and nothing in this presentation will in any way constitute or form part of any legal agreement or be relied upon in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice or any recommendations that may be contained herein have not been based upon a consideration of the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific Attendee. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given by the Company and/or its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and/or advisers as or in relation to the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of the information contained in this presentation or as to the reasonableness of any assumption contained therein. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and/or advisers expressly disclaim any and all liability that may arise from any use of this presentation, including any errors or omissions relating to the presentation.
The information in this presentation is not intended to replace the need to review Elbit Systems' filings with the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including without limitation its annual report on Form 20-F, prior to making any investment in Elbit Systems' securities. In case of any inconsistencies between the information provided in this presentation and Elbit Systems' filings, the latter will prevail.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding the Company, to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward looking statements due to a variety of factors. Further information is contained in Elbit Systems' annual report on Form 20-F. All forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements.
Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this presentation or used in this conference are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.
Unless otherwise indicated, all numbers in this presentation are as of 31 March 2024. The Company does not undertake to update this presentation or publish any of the data contained therein in the future.
Elbit Systems at a glance
~$9bn Market cap* - NASDAQ & TASE listed
$20.4 bn order backlog at Q1 24
$6.0 bn revenues in 2023 ($1.6 bn in Q1 24)
~19,000 employees
Headquarters in Haifa, Israel
Subsidiaries in numerous countries
O U R V I S I O N
To be a world-leading source
of innovative, technology-based systems
for diverse defense and civilian applications
Geographically balanced customer portfolio
Our
DIVERSE CLIENT BASE
reduces exposure to defense budget fluctuations in a single country or geographic region
Other
LATAM 4% 2%
North America
24%
APAC 21%
2023
Sales by geography
Israel 20%
Europe
30%
Israel's largest defense company
Maintaining Israel's technological edge
Operational imperative to develop and deploy innovative solutions quickly and effectively
Access to high quality talent pool with significant operational military experience
Elbit Systems is the IDF's primary supplier of C4ISR, EW, electro-optics, training systems, avionics, cyber, artillery and unmanned systems
Elbit Systems develops
supplies and maintains
advanced technological solutions for the Israel Defense Forces and Israel's security services
in all domains,
from underwater to space.
Broad global footprint
Elbit's global geographical presence supports revenue growth through the cycle
and reduces risk
USA | A Strong Presence in a Strategic Market
$1.5Bn
Revenues
3,600
Employees
14
States
Elbit Systems is an integral part of the US Defense industrial base
Strong Positions across Europe support organic growth
Austria
Belgium
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Netherlands
Romania
Sweden
Switzerland
United Kingdom
European subsidiaries employ hundreds of local employees and support domestic suppliers
Sustained R&D investment and technology development…
Robotics
Training & Simulation
Active Protection Systems
Lasers
Avionics
7%
of sales in R&D
Artificial Intelligence
Autonomous Systems
Precision Guided Munitions
Electro-Optics
Networked Warfare
