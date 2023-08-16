Elbit Systems receives "ilA-1+" Short Term Rating From S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. to Commercial Paper Issuance in Israel

Haifa, Israel, August 16, 2023 - Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency ("Maalot") had assigned an ilA-1+ (on local scaling) short term issuer rating to the Company and an ilA-1+ (on local scaling) short term rating to commercial paper that may be issued by the Company in Israel ("Commercial Paper").

Maalot's rating report (the "Rating Report") in Hebrew was filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. An unofficial English translation of the Rating Report will be submitted by the Company on Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elbit Systems is considering, and the Board of Directors has authorized management to prepare for, a potential issuance of Commercial Paper, which, if and when issued, will not be listed on any stock exchange. The execution, timing, terms and amounts of Commercial Paper to be issued have not been finally determined and there is no assurance that the issuance will be completed.

Any Commercial Paper, if offered, will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation "S" promulgated under the Securities Act) without registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any offering of Commercial Paper, if made, will be made only in Israel. This announcement shall not constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy any securities.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics,electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

