Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

(ESLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elbit : Boeing to use anti-jamming system from Israel's Elbit in F-15s

06/20/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Photo of Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Boeing said on Sunday it will integrate an anti-jamming system developed by Israel's Elbit Systems into a fleet of F-15 fighter jets to be sold to an unnamed customer.

Elbit's Immune Satellite Navigation System ensures uninterrupted GPS operation, providing full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and can handle multiple interfering signals, the company said in a statement issued in Tel Aviv.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Lauren Gramlich, director for international F-15 programs at Boeing, said Elbit's system, "will meet the demanding operational requirements of this valued customer, and demonstrates Boeing's commitment to partner with Israeli industry to advance the capabilities of the F-15 platform."

Defense electronics specialist Elbit already has technologies in use on the F-15 and F-15EX, including a digital helmet mounted cueing system, low-profile head up display and large area cockpit display.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
09:25aELBIT  : Boeing to use anti-jamming system from Israel's Elbit in F-15s
RE
06/17ELBIT  : German Subsidiary Awarded $23 Million Contract to Supply E-LynX Multi-C..
PU
06/17ELBIT  : Secures $29 Million in Orders to Upgrade US Army's Pilot Night Vision S..
MT
06/17ELBIT  : Wins $23 Million Follow-On Contract to Supply Additional Multichannel R..
MT
06/17ELBIT  : German Subsidiary Awarded $23 Million Contract to Supply E-LynX Multi-C..
PU
06/17ELBIT  : U.S. Subsidiary Awarded $29 Million in Orders Under ID/IQ Contract to U..
PU
06/15ELBIT  : Announces Rating of "ilAA" (Local Scale), With a Stable Outlook, by S&P..
PU
06/10ELBIT  : Considers Potential Notes Offering in Israel (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10ELBIT  : Considers Potential Notes Offering in Israel
PU
06/08ELBIT  : Awarded $16 Million Contract to Supply XACT Night Vision Goggles to UK ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 980 M - -
Net income 2021 260 M - -
Net Debt 2021 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 762 M 5 733 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 676
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elbit Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bezhalel Machlis President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Gaspar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Federmann Chairman
Yehoshua Yehuda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Yuval Ramon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.0.54%5 733
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.15%129 450
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.82%105 390
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.00%59 103
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION24.41%52 233
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.79%44 863