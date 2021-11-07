ELBIT SYSTEMS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2021

RESULTS RELEASE FOR NOVEMBER 23, 2021

------

Conference Call Scheduled for November 23, 2021 at 9:00am ET

Haifa, Israel, November 7, 2021 - Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT & TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it will be releasing its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Company will also be hosting a conference call on that same day at 9:00am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-744-5399

Canada Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-485-2399

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972-3-918-0644

at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 4:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at https://www.elbitsystems.com/investor-relations/.An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are:

1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics,electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/