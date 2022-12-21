Elbit : Awarded a Framework Contract With a Maximum Value of $410 Million to Supply Watchkeeper X Tactical UAS for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense

Elbit Systems Awarded a Framework Contract With a Maximum Value of $410 Million to Supply Watchkeeper X Tactical UAS for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense Haifa, Israel, December 21, 2022 - Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a framework contract with a maximum value of approximately $410 million (approximately 1.89 billion Lei) to supply up to seven "Watchkeeper X" tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, with a validity of five years. No specific purchase order under the contract was awarded yet. The Watchkeeper X UAS is the UK export variant of the British army made by UAV Tactical Systems Limited ("U-TacS"), Elbit Systems' UK subsidiary, and is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family. The Watchkeeper X' compatibility with NATO standards enables essential interoperability with NATO and other allied forces. Bezalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "This contract demonstrates the sustained demand for Elbit Systems' UAS. We look forward to further strengthening Elbit Systems' relationship with the Romanian Government. As part of the contract execution, Elbit Systems plans to establish infrastructure and industrial cooperation with U-TacS, Aerostar and Elbit Systems' subsidiaries in Romania to produce the UAS in Romania. We also appreciate the continued support and collaboration with the Israeli and UK governments and our business partners on the Watchkeeper program. " About Elbit Systems Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics,electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial

applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com,follow us on Twitteror visit our official Facebook, Youtubeand LinkedInChannels. Company Contact: Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP - Business Management Tel: +972-77-2948661 j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, ExecutiveVP - CFO Tel: +972-77-2946663 kobi.kagan@elbitsystems.com Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations Tel: +972-77-2948984 rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communication & Brand Tel: 972-77-2947602 dalia.bodinger@elbitsystems.com IR Contact: Ehud Helft Kenny Green EK Global Investor Relations Tel: 1-212-378-8040 elbitsystems@ekgir.com This press release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-termfixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-