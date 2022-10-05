Advanced search
Elbit : Immediate Report of Meeting

10/05/2022
------------------ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

----------------

0

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2022

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned shareholder hereby appoints MICHAEL

FEDERMANN, BEZHALEL MACHLIS and ADI PINCHAS CONFINO, and each of them acting individually

without any of the others, the true and lawful proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote

with respect to all of the ordinary shares of ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. (the "Company"), held in the name of the

undersigned at the close of business on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Company's Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the Company's offices at the Advanced Technology Center, Haifa, Israel

on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time (the "Meeting"), and at any adjournments and

postponements, with all power that the undersigned would have if personally present and especially (but without

limitation) to vote as follows:

The shares represented by this Proxy will be voted in the manner instructed. To the extent permitted by

law and applicable stock exchange requirements, if no instructions to the contrary are indicated, the

shares will be voted "FOR" all proposals listed on the reverse side and at the discretion of the proxies

on such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting.

A shareholder's proxy card must be received by the Company no later than four (4) hours before the time fixed

for the Meeting, i.e., by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Israel time.

1.1

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

14475

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

November 16, 2022

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card

are available at www.elbitsystems.com

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

------------------

as possible.

----------------

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

00003333333320300000

9

111622

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x

The below-signed hereby acknowledge(s) receipt of the Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying Proxy Statement.

1. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS NOMINATION UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING.F R AGAINST ABSTAIN

Michael Federmann

Rina Baum

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Yoram Ben-Zeev

David Federmann

Dov Ninveh

Ehood (Udi) Nisan

Yuli Tamir

  1. RE-ELECTIONOF MRS. BILHA (BILLY) SHAPIRA TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE-YEAR TERM AS AN EXTERNAL DIRECTOR.
    Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 2, please indicate if you are a Controlling Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 2.
  2. RE-APPOINTMENTOF KOST, FORER, GABBAY & KASIERER, A MEMBER OF ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL, AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITOR FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEM- BER 31, 2022 AND UNTIL THE CLOSE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

Proxies previously given are hereby revoked.

YES N

F R AGAINST ABSTAIN

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 03:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
