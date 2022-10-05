Elbit : Immediate Report of Meeting

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned shareholder hereby appoints MICHAEL
FEDERMANN, BEZHALEL MACHLIS and ADI PINCHAS CONFINO, and each of them acting individually
without any of the others, the true and lawful proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, to vote
with respect to all of the ordinary shares of ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. (the "Company"), held in the name of the
undersigned at the close of business on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Company's Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the Company's offices at the Advanced Technology Center, Haifa, Israel
on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time (the "Meeting"), and at any adjournments and
postponements, with all power that the undersigned would have if personally present and especially (but without
limitation) to vote as follows:
The shares represented by this Proxy will be voted in the manner instructed. To the extent permitted by
law and applicable stock exchange requirements, if no instructions to the contrary are indicated, the
shares will be voted "FOR" all proposals listed on the reverse side and at the discretion of the proxies
on such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting.
A shareholder's proxy card must be received by the Company no later than four (4) hours before the time fixed
for the Meeting, i.e., by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Israel time.
1.1
(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)
14475
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
November 16, 2022
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:
The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card
are available at www.elbitsystems.com
00003333333320300000
9
111622
The below-signed hereby acknowledge(s) receipt of the Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying Proxy Statement.
1. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS NOMINATION UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING.F R AGAINST ABSTAIN
Michael Federmann
Rina Baum
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.
Yoram Ben-Zeev
David Federmann
Dov Ninveh
Ehood (Udi) Nisan
Yuli Tamir
RE-ELECTIONOF MRS. BILHA (BILLY) SHAPIRA TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE-YEAR TERM AS AN EXTERNAL DIRECTOR.
Solely for the purpose of voting on Proposal 2, please indicate if you are a Controlling Shareholder of the Company, or if you have a Personal Interest (as each of these terms is defined in the Proxy Statement), in the approval of Proposal 2.
RE-APPOINTMENTOF KOST, FORER, GABBAY & KASIERER, A MEMBER OF ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL, AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITOR FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEM- BER 31, 2022 AND UNTIL THE CLOSE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.
Proxies previously given are hereby revoked.
YES N
F R AGAINST ABSTAIN
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When
signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or
guardian,
please give full
title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
