  Report
Elbit : Investor Overview, May 2023

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Investor Overview

May 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation, reference to which herein includes information that may be provided by Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit systems", and collectively with any or all of its subsidiaries, the "Company") orally or in writing in connection therewith, is provided for general information only, and should not be relied upon for making any investment decision. By attending or viewing this presentation, each attendee ("Attendee") agrees that he or she (i) has read this disclaimer, (ii) is bound by the restrictions set out herein, (iii) is permitted, in accordance with all applicable laws, to receive such information, (iv) is solely responsible for his or her own assessment of the business and financial position of the Company and (v) will conduct his or her own analysis and be solely responsible for forming the Attendee's view of the potential future performance of the Company's business. This presentation does not constitute, is not intended to be, and should not be construed as a recommendation, regarding any securities nor part of any offer, or the solicitation of any offer, to buy, subscribe for or sell any securities of the Company, and nothing in this presentation will in any way constitute or form part of any legal agreement or be relied upon in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice or any recommendations that may be contained herein have not been based upon a consideration of the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific Attendee. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given by the Company and/or its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and/or advisers as or in relation to the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of the information contained in this presentation or as to the reasonableness of any assumption contained therein. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and/or advisers expressly disclaim any and all liability that may arise from any use of this presentation, including any errors or omissions relating to the presentation.

The information in this presentation is not intended to replace the need to review Elbit Systems' filings with the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including without limitation its annual report on Form 20-F, prior to making any investment in Elbit Systems' securities. In case of any inconsistencies between the information provided in this presentation and Elbit Systems' filings, the latter will prevail.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding the Company, to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward looking statements due to a variety of factors. Further information is contained in Elbit Systems' annual report on Form 20-F. All forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements.

In case of any inconsistency between the management review in Hebrew and the English simultaneous translation, the former will prevail.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this presentation or used in this conference are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.

Unless otherwise indicated, all numbers in this presentation are as of 31 December 2022. The Company does not undertake to update this presentation or publish any of the data contained therein in the future.

2023 © Elbit Systems | Elbit Systems Proprietary

Elbit Systems | A Highly Innovative Global Defense Company

Internationally diversified presence and client base

Integrated and supportive supply chain

Broad range of market leading products &

technologies aligned with customer priorities

Conservativebalance

sheet management

Significant investment

in R&D to generatemarket leading IP

Long-term

investment horizon

Large backlog

provides good visibility

Track record

of value creating M&A

2023 © Elbit Systems | Elbit Systems Proprietary

Elbit Systems at a glance

~$8bn Market cap* - NASDAQ & TASE listed

$15.1 bn order backlog at Q4 22

$5.5 bn revenues in 2022

~19,000 employees

Headquarters in Haifa, Israel

Subsidiaries in numerous countries

O U R V I S I O N

To be a world-leading source

of innovative, technology-based systems

for diverse defense and civilian applications

2023 © Elbit Systems | Elbit Systems Proprietary

Geographically balanced customer portfolio

Our

DIVERSE CLIENT BASE

reduces exposure to defense budget fluctuations in a single country or geographic region

Other

LATAM 3% 2%

North America

27%

APAC 26%

2022

Sales by geography

Europe

23%

Israel 19%

2023 © Elbit Systems | Elbit Systems Proprietary

Disclaimer

Elbit Systems Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 14:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
