Elbit Systems UK to provide advanced Training Systems capabilities to the British Army

London, 5 November 2021 - Elbit Systems UK has been selected to deliver the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) ICAVS(D), a pathfinder project for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

Replacing the current in-service system, Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT), by 1 April 2022, ICAVS(D) has the potential to significantly exceed the current capability in scale, size and complexity. Drawing from the latest high specification hardware and using Defence Virtual Simulation software, the platform will deliver immersive virtual training and will help inform the requirements for the future replacement of the UK's Command and Staff Training (CAST) and the Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) systems.

Usable by both regular and reserve soldiers in the British Army, ICAVS(D) will also provide the ability to conduct experimentation and collective readiness training, from vehicle crew to Combined Arms Sub-Unit. The platform will allow for rehearsal of complex operational environments in all weathers, terrains and environments, accurately reflecting the range of operational settings and equipment expected in contemporary operating environments.

Delivered as a full service by Elbit Systems UK's Training Support Team, ICAVS(D) will be able to support the British Army's training at a time and place of their choosing. It can be deployed within barracks and on training areas, giving users significantly increased flexibility in when and where they are able to train.

This contract follows Elbit Systems UK's other major training programmes for the UK Armed Forces. These include the Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer and Joint Fires Mobile Trainer for the Army, Project Selborne for the Royal Navy, and the delivery and operation of three types of aircraft through its subsidiary Affinity, for the UK Military Flying Training System.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said:

"Increased flexibility and fidelity are crucial to the effective training of the British Armed Forces. Elbit Systems UK's deployable, high specification platform will enable the Army, both reserve and regular, to develop and maintain operational readiness for a range of environments and scenarios. We are already delivering advanced training capabilities to the British Army and Royal Navy and are proud of our continuous work to help keep our Armed Forces prepared for any situation."

About Elbit Systems UK

Elbit Systems UK Ltd. holds four wholly owned subsidiaries as well as two joint ventures. In total, over 600 personnel are employed by the Elbit Systems UK companies in the UK, in high tech roles in the defence, aerospace and rail sectors. The two joint ventures were formed in order to deliver the Watchkeeper programme for the British Army and to supply and support three fleets of aircraft within the UK MOD Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) programme. Elbit Systems UK is an established supplier to the UK Armed Forces participating in a several major Defence programmes, such as Selborne and Morpheus, and delivering the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrator and Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

