Elbit : and Rheinmetall Canada Team Up for Canada's Joint Fire Modernization Project

Elbit Systems and Rheinmetall Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation on proposing a solution for Canada's Joint Fire Modernization (JFM) project. The JFM project intends to enable a near real-time sharing of tactical, operational and strategic fires and effects information through a digital network allowing instantaneous sharing of the Common Operating Picture (COP) including targets, friendly locations and Command and Control information.

With Rheinmetall Canada's strong local presence and leadership of the Canadian Integrated Soldier System (ISS) project, and Elbit Systems UK leadership of the British Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators (D-JFI) program and involvement in Canada's Airspace Coordination Centre Modernization (ASCCM) project, the two companies are well positioned to offer a superior solution for the JFM project.

Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, said: "We are pleased to team up with Rheinmetall Canada on pursuing this opportunity. I believe that developing a joint fires solution for Canada that draws on the experience that both companies acquire in Canada and in the UK will enable us to offer a higher level of technological maturity, clear growth path and robust Five Eyes compatability."

Stéphane Oehrli, president and CEO of Rheinmetall Canada, commented: "Rheinmetall Canada is pleased to partner with Elbit Systems. With their combined expertise in command, control, communications, and tactical equipment, Rheinmetall and Elbit are ready to deliver dismounted and mounted digital joint fire solutions enabling the Department of National Defence to deliver responsive and accurate joint fire support. Rheinmetall Canada has been successful in winning major contracts due to its agility, capability and drive to innovate. Working with Elbit Systems to develop a flexible, robust, and responsive digital joint fire solution would effectively and comprehensively protect the men and women of the Canadian Army."

About Elbit Systems

D-JFI soldier

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Visit our Press Relations website for background materials and information regarding Elbit Systems fields of activity.

About Rheinmetall Canada

Rheinmetall Canada is the Canadian arm of Germany's Rheinmetall Group, Europe's largest supplier of systems and equipment for armed forces and security services. With employees at locations in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Québec and Ottawa in Ontario, Rheinmetall Canada has accumulated over three decades of expertise in system integration, real-time command and control software development, and communication solutions. Serving as prime contractor, Rheinmetall Canada has also managed several major Canadian Army programs such as the Leopard 2 repair and overhaul, medium-range radar, integrated soldier system, and satellite communications on the move. For more information, visit rheinmetall.ca or follow Rheinmetall Canada on Facebook.

