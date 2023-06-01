Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESLT   IL0010811243

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

(ESLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-30
762.30 ILS   -1.51%
09:34aPlaza Centers lawsuit appeal granted by Supreme Court
AN
05/30Transcript : Elbit Systems Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 30, 2023
CI
05/30Tentative Debt Limit Deal, Nvidia Boost Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaza Centers lawsuit appeal granted by Supreme Court

06/01/2023 | 09:34am EDT
Plaza Centers NV - Amsterdam-headquartered property investor with interests in Europe and India - Says its appeal against dismissal of lawsuit against various entities was accepted yesterday by the Supreme Court of Israel. Lawsuit was filed with the District Court in Tel-Aviv by Plaza and Elbit Imaging Ltd in October 2020 against certain officers of both companies, certain heirs of their former controlling shareholder Motti Zisser, deceased, and other parties involved in a 2011 sale of US real estate properties. Brokerage fees for this transaction were allegedly illegally transferred to private companies controlled by Zisser. District Court approved defendant Philip Meyer's application for dismissal of the lawsuit against him. Plaza and Elbit appealed in November 2021. Both companies will continue handling legal proceedings in the District Court while each party maintains all claims in the main proceeding.

Current stock price: 20.00 pence

12-month change: down from 6,500.00p on July 26, 2022

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. -1.51% 762.3 End-of-day quote.33.18%
PLAZA CENTERS N.V. 0.00% 30 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
Analyst Recommendations on ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 704 M - -
Net income 2023 294 M - -
Net Debt 2023 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 053 M 9 053 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 18 407
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elbit Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bezhalel Machlis President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Kagan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Federmann Chairman
Yehoshua Yehuda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Gershon Simha Melnik Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.33.18%9 053
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-8.03%134 350
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.92%112 447
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.69%66 133
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.28%55 914
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.43%35 027
