Eldeco Housing and Industries Limited is an India-based real estate developer. The Company is primarily engaged in the promotion, construction, development and sale of townships, residential, commercial properties and developed plots. The Company’s projects include Eldeco Live by the Greens, Eldeco Acclaim, Eldeco Accolade, Eldeco Greens, Eldeco Nora, Eldeco Personal Floors, Eldeco Junction, Eldeco Eden Park, Eldeco Hillside, Eldeco Mansionz, Eldeco Luxa, Eldeco City Dreams, Eldeco HiStreet 1, Eldeco Sidcul Industrial Park, Eldeco Savoy, Eldeco Prime, Eldeco Prime Floors, Eldeco Flower Valley, Eldeco City Phase I, Eldeco Shaurya Arcade, Eldeco Regalia Arcade, Eldeco Flower Valley, Eldeco Twin Towers, Eldeco Latitude 27, Eldeco Paradiso, Eldeco The Cocoon, and others. The Company’s subsidiaries include Aaj Constructions Private Limited, Artistry Construction Private Limited, Carnation Realtors Private Limited, and Khwahish Constructions Private Limited, among others.