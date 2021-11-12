Dividend Reinvestment Plan

KEY FEATURES

ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE

You are eligible to participate in the DRP unless legal constraints in the country in which you reside make it impractical for you to do so. If you do not reside in Australia, you should obtain your own legal advice as to whether the laws of the country in which you reside permit your participation.

The Directors have an overriding discretion to refuse to accept Shares for participation in the DRP and to suspend or withdraw Shares from participation. If an application for participation in the DRP is

refused, Elders is not required to give any reason or ground for refusal, however, Elders must notify the applicant of the refusal to accept the Application Form as soon as practical after that.

PARTICIPATION

Participation is optional and is initiated by you completing and returning the Application Form to Elders. If you sell your Shares then your right to participate is not transferred on sale.

If you decide to participate, you have the choice of:

Full participation :

Additional Shares will be issued instead of the cash dividend otherwise payable on all the Shares you hold; or

Additional Shares will be issued instead of the cash dividend otherwise payable on all the Shares you hold; or Partial participation :

Additional Shares will be issued instead of the cash dividend otherwise payable on the number of the Shares held by you that you nominate to participate in the DRP. The dividend on the remaining (non-participating) Shares will be paid to you in cash.

If your Application Form does not specify the number of Shares that are Participating Shares in the DRP, you will be deemed to have applied to become a Full Participant in the DRP.

Additional Shares issued to you under the DRP will be added to the Shares you hold which already participate in the DRP.

The Directors may from time to time set:

an aggregate limit on the amount of the dividend that may participate in the DRP; or

a minimum and/or maximum number of Shares that may participate in the DRP. You will be bound by the rules of the DRP as they exist from time to time.

SHARE ALLOCATIONS

Unless the DRP has been terminated or the Directors have determined that the DRP will not apply to

the dividend, on each date on which Elders pays a dividend additional Shares will be issued or allocated to each participating Shareholder in lieu of the cash dividend otherwise payable on Participating Shares up to the whole number of shares able to be funded by that Participant's DRP account.

Where the calculation of the number of Shares to be issued or allocated to you would result in a fraction of a share being issued or allocated, the cash amount attributable to that fraction will be retained (without interest) in your DRP account. The amount in your DRP account will be added to

your next dividend to which the DRP applies to calculate the number of Shares to be issued or allocated to you in respect of that later dividend. Where the Directors determinesthat the DRP will not apply to a particular dividend, the Directors may also determine that the amount in your DRP account will be returned to you at the time that dividend is paid.