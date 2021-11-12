Log in
Dividend Reinvestment Plan

11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
Friday, 12 November 2021

onlyChanges to Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules

useElders Limited (ASX:ELD) advises that, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10.8, the Board has amended the rules of the Elders Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The amended rules are attached.

The amendments to the DRP are primarily to allow the on-market purchase of shares to satisfy allocations nder the DRP.

personalEnquiries:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary, 0419 222 489

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary

For

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

onlyuse

personalE ders Limited | ACN 004 336 636

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

For

November 2021

For personal use only

INTRODUCTION

The Elders Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is a convenient way for you to increase your holding of ordinary shares (Shares) in Elders Limited (Elders) by reinvesting all or part of your interim or final cash dividend entitlements in additional Shares.

The Elders Board will determine whether the DRP will apply to a dividend at the time it considers the declaration or decision to pay the dividend. Elders will announce whether the DRP will apply to a dividend at the same time as that dividend is announced.

This document contains information about the DRP including a copy of the Plan Rules. You should read these carefully before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.

Any information provided by Elders in this booklet is of a general nature only and does not take into account your personal circumstances, situation or needs. You should consult your own financial or other professional adviser if you are unsure about the best option for you. You should also obtain your own tax advice. No cooling off period applies in relation to the acquisition of Shares under the DRP.

For personal use only

KEY FEATURES

ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE

You are eligible to participate in the DRP unless legal constraints in the country in which you reside make it impractical for you to do so. If you do not reside in Australia, you should obtain your own legal advice as to whether the laws of the country in which you reside permit your participation.

The Directors have an overriding discretion to refuse to accept Shares for participation in the DRP and to suspend or withdraw Shares from participation. If an application for participation in the DRP is

refused, Elders is not required to give any reason or ground for refusal, however, Elders must notify the applicant of the refusal to accept the Application Form as soon as practical after that.

PARTICIPATION

Participation is optional and is initiated by you completing and returning the Application Form to Elders. If you sell your Shares then your right to participate is not transferred on sale.

If you decide to participate, you have the choice of:

  • Full participation:
    Additional Shares will be issued instead of the cash dividend otherwise payable on all the Shares you hold; or
  • Partial participation:
    Additional Shares will be issued instead of the cash dividend otherwise payable on the number of the Shares held by you that you nominate to participate in the DRP. The dividend on the remaining (non-participating) Shares will be paid to you in cash.

If your Application Form does not specify the number of Shares that are Participating Shares in the DRP, you will be deemed to have applied to become a Full Participant in the DRP.

Additional Shares issued to you under the DRP will be added to the Shares you hold which already participate in the DRP.

The Directors may from time to time set:

  • an aggregate limit on the amount of the dividend that may participate in the DRP; or
  • a minimum and/or maximum number of Shares that may participate in the DRP. You will be bound by the rules of the DRP as they exist from time to time.

SHARE ALLOCATIONS

Unless the DRP has been terminated or the Directors have determined that the DRP will not apply to

the dividend, on each date on which Elders pays a dividend additional Shares will be issued or allocated to each participating Shareholder in lieu of the cash dividend otherwise payable on Participating Shares up to the whole number of shares able to be funded by that Participant's DRP account.

Where the calculation of the number of Shares to be issued or allocated to you would result in a fraction of a share being issued or allocated, the cash amount attributable to that fraction will be retained (without interest) in your DRP account. The amount in your DRP account will be added to

your next dividend to which the DRP applies to calculate the number of Shares to be issued or allocated to you in respect of that later dividend. Where the Directors determinesthat the DRP will not apply to a particular dividend, the Directors may also determine that the amount in your DRP account will be returned to you at the time that dividend is paid.

iii

For personal use only

RANKING OF DRP SHARES

Shares issued or allocated under the DRP will rank equally with existing Shares from the date of issue or allocation unless the Elders Board determines otherwise.

OVERSEAS RESIDENTS

If you are an eligible overseas resident and decide to participate, Australian withholding tax will be

deducted (where applicable) from the dividend applied under the DRP and additional Shares will only be issued or allocated in respect of the net amount.

PRICE PER DRP SHARE

Additional Shares will be issued or allocated to you at the market value of each share as determined by the Directors less, if the Directors determine in their sole and absolute discretion, a discount as determined by the Directors. The period over which the price per share will be determined will be notified to Shareholders not less than 5 business days prior to the closing date for participation in the DRP for the applicable dividend.

Additional Shares will be issued or allocated free of brokerage, commission, stamp duty (if any) and any other costs.

DIFFERENT SHAREHOLDINGS

You must complete and provide to Elders a separate DRP Application Form for each of your shareholdings registered in different names or with a different Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holding Identification Number (HIN).

SALE OF SHARES

You may sell your Shares participating in the DRP or acquired under the DRP at any time but when the Shares are sold they will be automatically withdrawn from the DRP on registration of the transfer.

SALE OF SHARES BY LIMITED PARTICIPANTS

If you only partially participate in the DRP, and you sell some or all of your Shares, then unless you have varied your participation in the DRP by notice to Elders, the Shares you sell will reduce, first, the number of your non-participating Shares and, secondly, the number of your participating Shares.

ACQUISITIONS OF FURTHER SHARES

If you are a Full Participant in the DRP and subsequently acquire further Shares, those further Shares will on registration automatically become participating Shares in the DRP. If you are a Limited

Participant only, further Shares acquired outside of the DRP will not become Participating Shares in the DRP unless the appropriate Application Form is received by Elders' share registry. Further Shares issued or allocated to Limited Participants under the DRP will, as indicated above, be deemed to be Participating Shares.

DRP STATEMENT

If you participate in the DRP, Elders will send to you after each dividend payment date a statement detailing all relevant information concerning your involvement in the DRP.

TAXATION

If you are an Australian resident, then dividends reinvested under the DRP will, under current Australian income tax laws, continue to be assessable for income tax in the same manner as if you had received those dividends in cash. The DRP Statement issued to you following the payment of each dividend will show the amount of the dividend and should be kept by you.

Elders strongly recommends that you seek professional advice with respect to your taxation position. If you are an overseas resident, you should seek independent professional advice if you are in any doubt about the effect of taxation legislation in your country of residence on your participation in the DRP.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE IN THE DRP

If you wish to join the DRP, please complete the Application Form and send it to Elders' share registry at the address noted on the form, or complete the electronic election available on the website of Elders' share registry (https://www.investorserve.com.au/). You must specify whether you wish to fully

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
