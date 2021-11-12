Dividend Reinvestment Plan

RANKING OF DRP SHARES
Shares issued or allocated under the DRP will rank equally with existing Shares from the date of issue or allocation unless the Elders Board determines otherwise.
OVERSEAS RESIDENTS
If you are an eligible overseas resident and decide to participate, Australian withholding tax will be
deducted (where applicable) from the dividend applied under the DRP and additional Shares will only be issued or allocated in respect of the net amount.
PRICE PER DRP SHARE
Additional Shares will be issued or allocated to you at the market value of each share as determined by the Directors less, if the Directors determine in their sole and absolute discretion, a discount as determined by the Directors. The period over which the price per share will be determined will be notified to Shareholders not less than 5 business days prior to the closing date for participation in the DRP for the applicable dividend.
Additional Shares will be issued or allocated free of brokerage, commission, stamp duty (if any) and any other costs.
DIFFERENT SHAREHOLDINGS
You must complete and provide to Elders a separate DRP Application Form for each of your shareholdings registered in different names or with a different Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holding Identification Number (HIN).
SALE OF SHARES
You may sell your Shares participating in the DRP or acquired under the DRP at any time but when the Shares are sold they will be automatically withdrawn from the DRP on registration of the transfer.
SALE OF SHARES BY LIMITED PARTICIPANTS
If you only partially participate in the DRP, and you sell some or all of your Shares, then unless you have varied your participation in the DRP by notice to Elders, the Shares you sell will reduce, first, the number of your non-participating Shares and, secondly, the number of your participating Shares.
ACQUISITIONS OF FURTHER SHARES
If you are a Full Participant in the DRP and subsequently acquire further Shares, those further Shares will on registration automatically become participating Shares in the DRP. If you are a Limited
Participant only, further Shares acquired outside of the DRP will not become Participating Shares in the DRP unless the appropriate Application Form is received by Elders' share registry. Further Shares issued or allocated to Limited Participants under the DRP will, as indicated above, be deemed to be Participating Shares.
DRP STATEMENT
If you participate in the DRP, Elders will send to you after each dividend payment date a statement detailing all relevant information concerning your involvement in the DRP.
TAXATION
If you are an Australian resident, then dividends reinvested under the DRP will, under current Australian income tax laws, continue to be assessable for income tax in the same manner as if you had received those dividends in cash. The DRP Statement issued to you following the payment of each dividend will show the amount of the dividend and should be kept by you.
Elders strongly recommends that you seek professional advice with respect to your taxation position. If you are an overseas resident, you should seek independent professional advice if you are in any doubt about the effect of taxation legislation in your country of residence on your participation in the DRP.
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE IN THE DRP
If you wish to join the DRP, please complete the Application Form and send it to Elders' share registry at the address noted on the form, or complete the electronic election available on the website of Elders' share registry (https://www.investorserve.com.au/). You must specify whether you wish to fully
