A soil test is recommended before sowing lucerne as it will not tolerate acid soils with high aluminium. Soil pH (CaCl2) should be above 5.5. If the soil is acidic (less than 5.5), then lime is recommended to raise the pH level. Also remember to choose the right paddock; lucerne requires free draining soil types and does not like waterlogged conditions.

Temperate: For higher rainfall southern regions, successful spring sowing of lucerne is achievable. This is due to control of winter weeds and rising soil and air temperature aiding establishment.



Dryland: Autumn sowing is recommended in low to medium rainfall regions where the majority of annual rainfall occurs in winter.



Weed control through spraying of glyphosate is recommended to achieve a knockdown. For autumn sowing lucerne, spray topping in the previous spring to reduce seed set of annual weeds before the autumn is another option.



If the soil test suggests the pH needs to be raised, incorporation of lime can occur; this starts the process to turn the paddock into a fine, firm, weed free seed bed. Pre-emergent herbicide such as Trifluralin can be used at sowing to control weeds to give the lucerne the best chance to establish.



Lucerne does not establish well from being sown too deep. The seed should be covered by 1 to 2 cm of soil. Using a roller after sowing is important to get good seed soil contact on lighter soils.



Treating lucerne seed is recommended in any situation for successful establishment. Seed treatments for lucerne include applying Rhizobia to the seed to aid nodulation of lucerne roots. Apron® XL fungicide and Poncho® Plus insecticide are also applied to provide each plant the best possible start to establish. This treatment is known as Superstrike® seed treatment.



Lucerne requires phosphorus and nitrogen at sowing to aid strong establishment. Single super phosphate at 250 to 300 kg/ha or M.A.P or D.A.P fertiliser at 80 to 100 kg/ha is recommended to be drilled with the seed.



Consider the following three questions when deciding which variety to sow:



What will be its main use (grazing, hay production or both)?



How long do you want the lucerne stand to persist?

When do you need the feed most?

Semi winter dormant (DLF Seeds Stamina® GT5 hay & grazing lucerne): Persistent stands with slow winter growth. In comparison to winter active types (6-7), semi winter dormant (5) varieties are well suited to grazing and quality hay production due to a lower crown and a semi-prostrate but denser growth than winter active types (6-7). Suitable for hay & grazing.

Winter active (DLF Seeds Warrego GT6 & Titan 7 hay & grazing lucernes): Tend to have smaller crowns with an erect growth that provides some winter growth (providing suitable temperatures). Strict rotational grazing management is required as winter active (6-7) lucerne varieties are comparatively less tolerant to grazing than semi winter dormant (5) varieties.