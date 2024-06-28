Born and raised across the ditch in Canterbury, Celia has a deep-rooted passion for farming and agriculture. Growing up, she gained experience working across lamb finishing properties as well as cattle feedlots, eventually finding her calling in the stud sheep world.

After attending agricultural college, Celia moved to Australia in 2020 and completed her level 3 cattle and sheep accreditation for AuctionsPlus. In 2023, she began her journey with Elders as a wool agent in central west NSW.

Reflecting on her time with Elders, Celia shared that what she enjoys most is working alongside dedicated people within a strong network.

"I have met some of the most inspiring individuals in the industry and made lifelong friends. Working for Elders has been one of the best things for my growth, and I'm proud of what I've achieved," Celia said.

In December last year, Celia was transferred to Queensland, taking on a brand-new role, as a sheep and wool specialist focused on eID implementation, which will see eID tags replacing visual tags for sheep. She is dedicated to helping producers transition from visual tags to eID, enhancing flock management and data utlilisation.

"eID is becoming mandatory next year, offering us a chance to help clients with data collection and management to improve their sheep flocks," Celia said.

"The Queensland team saw an opportunity to add another service to the Elders tool belt. Helping clients navigate data collection and management to improve their sheep flocks."

Celia's role extends beyond compliance; she is dedicated to providing a comprehensive service that addresses clients' goals and breeding objectives, working collaboratively to achieve them.

Celia said she believes eID is crucial for the industry's future and is keen to see its advancements.

"eID started as a traceability tool but now allows growers to make informed decisions based on data," Celia said.

"It ensures sheep are performing and profitable. In volatile markets, data-driven decisions are invaluable. I live by the words, that 'without data, you're just another person with an opinion'."

Celia's passion for eID technology aligns perfectly with Elders' commitment to innovation.

"We give clients access to a service that focuses on equipping them with tools and support to manage their data independently. Elders aims to see clients succeed with eID, achieve goals, boost profit, and make informed decisions," Celia said.

Elders is committed to ag tech accessibility and development by providing clients with affordable services. With valuable industry knowledge, we are excited to see the future unfold with Cecilia leading the charge in eID implementation.