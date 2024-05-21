BRD is a lung infection in cattle which presents as pneumonia and pleurisy.

It is a complex condition that arises during periods of stress. Weaning is one of those stressful events, and given this, BRD should always be considered at weaning, and management practices implemented, to reduce its incidence and subsequent impact.

BRD is no longer considered just a feedlot disease. Processors report that the incidence of BRD in the abattoir is similar between feedlot and grassfed cattle.

BRD is an important disease because it impacts animal welfare and productivity. It results in:



a 10 to 20 per cent reduction in average daily gain (ADG) 1 ,

, a reduction in meat quality and marbling 1 , and

, and in some cases, death1,2,3.

BRD is not caused by a single bacteria or virus but is instead triggered by the interaction of stress combined with viral and bacterial infections. The most common viruses associated with BRD include infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and pestivirus. The most common bacteria associated with BRD is Mannheimia haemolytica (MH).

Signs of BRD include nasal discharge, redness and discharge from the eyes, neck extension, coughing, and animals being off feed or socially distancing themselves.

Sometimes however signs are minimal, and the presence of disease is difficult to detect and often missed.



To effectively control BRD at weaning, it is imperative to implement both changes to management and use effective vaccines.

Identifying and minimising stress is a critical first step. Stressful activities such as having to move or transport stock, and the stress of weaning itself, may be beyond our control. However, other stressors can be minimised. Some of these include:

Weaning timing : Only weaning calves that have reached an optimal weight.

: Only weaning calves that have reached an optimal weight. Housing and feeding : Provide adequate clean space, high-quality feed and water, and appropriate bunk and trough space

: Provide adequate clean space, high-quality feed and water, and appropriate bunk and trough space Parasite management : Drench all calves with an effective drench. Due to resistance, combination drenches are often needed.

: Drench all calves with an effective drench. Due to resistance, combination drenches are often needed. Weather considerations : Choose weaning dates based on forecasted weather conditions.

: Choose weaning dates based on forecasted weather conditions. Numbers : Wean in groups of less than 100

: Wean in groups of less than 100 Handling techniques: Use low stress stock handling techniques

By addressing the above, we can significantly reduce the burden on weaner calves and minimise their susceptibility to BRD. However, controlling infectious agents is equally crucial and hence the use of vaccines.



To control the main infectious agents, single dose vaccines, such as Rhinogard IBR and Bovi-Shield MH-One, are a great option with their rapid protection, given there is often limited time to implement a two-dose vaccination program before the weaning period.

Rhinogard IBR is a single dose intranasal vaccine with a rapid onset of action. The benefit of Rhinogard IBR is the unique mode of action. Unlike injectable IBR vaccines, Rhinogard IBR produces a local immune response in the upper respiratory tract, where the virus gets in, as well as antibodies in the bloodstream. This vaccine also has a unique label claim for improved ADG and improved feed conversion efficiency under disease challenge.

Bovi-Shield MH-One is a single dose vaccine that provides protection against BRD involving Mannheimia haemolytica (MH) in seven days. It employs patented technology.

In conclusion, the management of BRD at weaning is a multifaceted challenge that requires a proactive approach. Bovi-Shield MH-One and Rhinogard IBR are both single dose vaccines offering rapid and convenient means of protecting weaners against BRD with the added benefit that you only need to handle cattle once.

This article was written by Zoetis for Seasons magazine.

Please note: this article contains information of a general nature, and does not take into account your personal objectives, situation or needs. Before acting on any information, you should consider the appropriateness of the information provided, and seek advice on whether it is fit for your circumstances.