Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/11
11.58 AUD   +0.52%
12:11aELDERS : Annual Ryegrass Toxicity (ARGT)
PU
08/11ELDERS : Spring flush to set the tone for sheep markets
PU
08/11ELDERS : Flystrike in sheep – act now to reduce risk
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Annual Ryegrass Toxicity (ARGT)

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 Aug 21
Annual Ryegrass Toxicity (ARGT) Annual ryegrass toxicity (ARGT) is a potentially fatal condition affecting livestock, caused by the consumption of ryegrass which has been affected by Rathayibacter toxicus bacterium.

The bacterium is transferred to the ryegrass plants through nematodes, which occurs as the nematodes become more active after the break in season.

The nematodes move up the stem through the water film, then produces toxins within the seed galls from the end of flowering to seed set. Toxicity develops at flowering and at seed set. Once ingested by a grazing animal, the accumulation of the toxins can cause disease, even with toxin intake up to nine weeks apart. It takes six months to clear the animal of all impacts of the toxins.

Signs of affected ryegrass

The signs of bacterium in ryegrass can sometimes be seen on the plant as it runs up to and while in head. Things to look for include a yellow bacterial slime on seed head which can harden and become an orange- brown colour (this can be hard to see in hot, dry conditions). Other symptoms include spikelets stuck into stem, distortion of head and/or stunted tillers.

Visual assessment is not reliable however and toxicity testing is the only way to know for sure. The tests search for the presence of bacterium in pasture, hay and grain which can determine the risk of ARGT.

Diagnosis in livestock

There are many signs of ARGT which can include physiological and neurological impacts.

Often the first clue is when livestock are being moved, as infected animals can fall behind the mob. If an infected animal has fallen over, it may convulse with stiff legs and throw its head back. The appearance of symptoms intermittently is a clinical sign of ARGT.

Other than observing stock for symptoms, the clear way to know for sure is to test the contents of the rumen for the presence of the bacterium.

Treatment of livestock

There is no treatment for ARGT in livestock. Animals may recover in time but if unable to stand within 12 hours they should be euthanised humanely.

When impacted animals are discovered, they should immediately be moved to a safe paddock to increase chances of recovery. Deaths are most likely to occur four days after being removed from toxic feed, however livestock may continue to show signs of infection up to 10 days after being moved so continual monitoring is required.

Management of ARGT

There are limited options in controlling ARGT, so the best option is to adopt a preventative approach through the management of ryegrass. This can be achieved through mechanical or chemical methods both of which can reduce the risk of ARGT.

Chemical methods are effective at reducing standing ryegrass population but also reducing seed set if application is timed correctly. While generally effective, some areas show resistance which can make it difficult to get a solid result.

Mechanical methods can be effective at removing standing ryegrass which can also help reduce seed set. It should be noted that this can cause disturbance to pastures already present. Heavy grazing during winter (especially when rye is running to head) used alongside mechanical control can significantly increase control of ryegrass and seed set.

In the past twist fungus has been used as a biological control option but it is no longer commercially available.

Safeguard ryegrass is a viable alternative as the variety is resistant to gall production. By eliminating the seed galls it eliminates the location where the bacterium can produce the toxins. By sowing safeguard rye in pasture, it reduces the chances of ARGT for generations as passes the resistance onto the progeny if flowering windows are similar.

For expert knowledge and trusted advice about animal health issues talk to your local Elders livestock advisor.

Find your local branch

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
12:11aELDERS : Annual Ryegrass Toxicity (ARGT)
PU
08/11ELDERS : Spring flush to set the tone for sheep markets
PU
08/11ELDERS : Flystrike in sheep – act now to reduce risk
PU
08/11ELDERS : Farming for generations to come at Boonaroo
PU
08/11ELDERS : Nitrogen application key to increased yield for Tasmania's cereal crops
PU
08/05ELDERS : Herbicide resistance testing
PU
08/04ELDERS : We'll see ewe in Mingenew – WA field days resume
PU
08/04ELDERS : ‘Cracker of a season' shaping up for northern summer crops
PU
08/04ELDERS : Red legged earth mite and Lucerne flea monitoring
PU
08/04ELDERS : Sophie Schultz, for Australian agriculture
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 359 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
Net income 2021 134 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
Net Debt 2021 166 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 336 M 1 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,58 AUD
Average target price 13,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wilton Chairman
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED17.44%1 324
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-12.51%39 097
CORTEVA, INC.18.13%33 501
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED7.68%18 290
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-25.18%13 512
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.24.25%8 647