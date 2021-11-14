Elders : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021

For personal use only

Elders Limited Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A) FINAL FINANCIAL REPORT RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO MARKET

For the year ended 30 September 2021

Attached is the final report for the year ended 30 September 2021. The consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interests was $149.8 million (2020: $122.9 million).

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and further details on the results and operations are included in the Annual Report provided to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Results $000 Revenue from continuing operations up 22% to 2,548,924 Profit after tax for the year attributable to members up 22% to 149,777 Dividends Amount per Franked amount security per security 2021 Final Dividend 22 cents 4.4 cents Interim Dividend 20 cents 4 cents 2020 Final Dividend 13 cents 13 cents Interim Dividend 9 cents 9 cents

The record date for the final dividend is 23 November 2021; and payable on 17 December 2021.

Net tangible assets 2021 2020 $ $ Net tangible assets backing per ordinary security (156,476,574)1 2.17 1.68

1 Assets for the purpose of net tangible assets include right-of-use assets associated with leases recognised in accordance with AASB 16