Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
12.1 AUD   0.00%
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021

11/14/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 15 November 2021

onlyAppendix 4E and Annual Report for the Financial Period Ended 30 September 2021

useElders Limited (ASX:ELD) today reports its results for the financial year ended 30 September 2021. Attached is the Appendix 4E (Results for announcement to the market) and Annual Report for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021.

personalFurther Information:

Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer, 0439 030 905

Authorised by:

Peter Hastings, Company Secretary

For

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.

Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000

For personal use only

Elders Limited Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A) FINAL FINANCIAL REPORT RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO MARKET

For the year ended 30 September 2021

Attached is the final report for the year ended 30 September 2021. The consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interests was $149.8 million (2020: $122.9 million).

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and further details on the results and operations are included in the Annual Report provided to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Results

$000

Revenue from continuing operations

up

22%

to

2,548,924

Profit after tax for the year attributable to members

up

22%

to

149,777

Dividends

Amount per

Franked amount

security

per security

2021

Final Dividend

22 cents

4.4 cents

Interim Dividend

20 cents

4 cents

2020

Final Dividend

13 cents

13 cents

Interim Dividend

9 cents

9 cents

The record date for the final dividend is 23 November 2021; and payable on 17 December 2021.

Net tangible assets

2021

2020

$

$

Net tangible assets backing per ordinary security (156,476,574)1

2.17

1.68

1 Assets for the purpose of net tangible assets include right-of-use assets associated with leases recognised in accordance with AASB 16

For personal use only

FOR

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURE

2021 Elders

Annual Report

Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636

For personal use only

1

Contents

only

use

Chair's Report

2

personal

CEO's Report

4

Year in Brief

6

Operating and Financial Review

10

Review of Operations

24

Sustainability

36

Directors' Report

42

Remuneration Report

50

For

Executive Management

70

Elders Limited Annual Financial Report

76

Shareholder Information

136

Company Directory

137

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:50pELDERS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:40pELDERS : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021
PU
11/12Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
11/07Harvest time safety tips
PU
11/04Cattle market – November update
PU
11/04Sheep market – November update
PU
11/03Distance no barrier to innovation at Brigodoon Cattle Company
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 389 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2021 139 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 160 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 1 893 M 1 387 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,10 AUD
Average target price 13,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Davey Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED22.72%1 387
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.6.37%48 324
CORTEVA, INC.25.77%35 498
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.68%17 485
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.05%17 064
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.11%11 106