Elders : Appendix 4E and Annual Report for Year Ended 30/9/2021

Monday, 15 November 2021
onlyAppendix 4E and Annual Report for the Financial Period Ended 30 September 2021
useElders Limited (ASX:ELD) today reports its results for the financial year ended 30 September 2021. Attached is the Appendix 4E (Results for announcement to the market) and Annual Report for the 12 month period ended 30 September 2021.
personalFurther Information:
Mark Allison, Chief Executive Officer, 0439 030 905
Authorised by:
Peter Hastings, Company Secretary
For
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636.
Registered Office: Level 10, 80 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA Australia 5000
Elders Limited Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A) FINAL FINANCIAL REPORT RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO MARKET
For the year ended 30 September 2021
Attached is the final report for the year ended 30 September 2021. The consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interests was $149.8 million (2020: $122.9 million).
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and further details on the results and operations are included in the Annual Report provided to the Australian Securities Exchange.
|
|
Results
|
|
|
$000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from continuing operations
|
up
|
22%
|
to
|
2,548,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit after tax for the year attributable to members
|
up
|
22%
|
to
|
149,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount
|
|
|
|
security
|
per security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Dividend
|
|
|
22 cents
|
4.4 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividend
|
|
|
20 cents
|
4 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Dividend
|
|
|
13 cents
|
13 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividend
|
|
|
9 cents
|
9 cents
|
|
|
|
|
The record date for the final dividend is 23 November 2021; and payable on 17 December 2021.
|
Net tangible assets
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets backing per ordinary security (156,476,574)1
|
2.17
|
1.68
|
|
|
1 Assets for the purpose of net tangible assets include right-of-use assets associated with leases recognised in accordance with AASB 16
FOR
AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURE
2021 Elders
Annual Report
Elders Limited ABN 34 004 336 636
1
Contents
|
only
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
Chair's Report
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
CEO's Report
|
4
|
|
|
Year in Brief
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and Financial Review
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Review of Operations
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
Directors' Report
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Report
|
50
|
|
|
|
For
|
Executive Management
|
70
|
|
|
Elders Limited Annual Financial Report
|
76
|
|
|
Shareholder Information
|
136
|
|
|
Company Directory
|
137
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.