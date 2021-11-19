Elders : Bidders, Winners and Records – October stud stock update

19 Nov 21

With widespread rain across most of eastern Australia hinting at better seasons ahead, stud sale prices continue to climb as buyers invest for 2022.

We review some of the highlights from our Elders network, as well as some of the results rewriting the record books.

Once again, the LAMBPRO stud sheep operation at Holbrook finished the ram selling season on a high at its annual two-day Ram Sale extravaganza.

The LAMBPRO Seedstock operation, owned and managed by Tom and Pheobe Bull, is arguably Australia's largest seedstock sheep operation focusing on the production of high performance maternal and terminal genetics to enhance their client's flocks Australia wide.

Over two massive days of selling, LAMBPRO sold 1,366 rams comprising of approximately 321 terminal rams and 1,045 Primeline maternal Rams to an audience of 136 registered buyers. These buyers competed strongly on site, on AuctionsPlus and through the live bidding hub managed and run by Elders at our Naracoorte branch. Buyers were well represented from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania with intense competition once again achieving a LAMBPRO record average and overall sale gross. There was a record number of online bids in one sale (over 2,000), a testament to the Bull family's vision for LAMBPRO.

The first day saw 65/65 Hampshire FX rams sold at an average of $1,277, 170/170 Poll Dorset rams sold for an average of $1,726 and 86/86 Tradies at an average of $1,907.

Day two saw increasing competition in the bidding with all 1,045 Primeline Maternals sold, topping at $17,000, and an average of $4,561.

A total of 1,366 rams sold over two days grossing $5,306,809.

Thank you to all the bidders across the country and to Elders supporting branches in Bathurst, Yass, Holbrook, Naracoorte, Young and Mortlake.

A name synonymous with the north Queensland stud circuit is the MAGS Droughtmaster Sale, this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of the annual event at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, on 12 November.

Piquing the interest of returned buyers Hillside Droughtmasters, Charters Towers, was an outstanding herd bull at lot 64. EZE 207 (PP), topping the sale at $42,000 as the Angus Family bid strongly to take home the sought-after genetics.

Watch the bidding on the Elders Stud Stock page.

Overall, the sale achieved an average of $13,648 for the 71 Registered Droughtmaster Bulls on offer, a further $13,189 per head average for the 137 Droughtmaster Herd Bulls sold and $12,937 average for the 16 Charmaster Bulls.

Congratulations to the MAGS Droughtmaster Sale team on an outstanding result for 2021 and thank you to all buyers and under-bidders for your support on the day.

The top priced $90,000 SheepMaster ram is presented to the winning bidders alongside former WA Premier, Colin Barnett, Elders auctioneer Nathan King and Elders State GM WA Nick Fazekas.

Shedding sheep continue to be the talk of the town for the second consecutive month, smashing ram sale records out of the park!

SheepMaster, a breed founded by Neil Garnett in 2017, held their on-property production sale earlier in the month at Elleker on the Western Australian south coast, with 59 SheepMaster rams on offer. The top price of $90,000 was purchased by a bidder on-property, while the second highest price of $85,000 was purchased from an AuctionsPlus bidder. These prices broke the record for the highest price paid in the state for a WA ram in 30 years. The sale also set another record for the highest paid WA meat sheep to sell at auction, the sale averaged $7,898 per head.

Although a shedding breed, SheepMaster offers many differences to mainstream breeds and has been developed by Neil using genetic selection. Key benefits of the breed include walkability, fertility, productivity, drought tolerant, hardiness and strong maternal instincts. With strong bone and leg, feet and hock structure, a broad brisket and long body, the SheepMaster is self-titled as 'the small cattle sheep breed'. For those interested in shedding sheep breeds, SheepMaster should be considered.

SheepMaster Lot 1 and Lot 2

Congratulations to Neil Garnett and the SheepMaster team on an exceptional result and thank you to all buyers and bidders across WA, SA and NSW for your support. Enquiries can be directed to David Lindberg, Elders Albany on 0439 443 497.

