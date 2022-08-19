Elders : Cattle update – August 2022

Log in
Cattle update – August 2022

08/19/2022 | 12:14am EDT
19 Aug 22
Cattle update - August 2022 Market fundamentals

National trade steer prices dropped stabilised in August, increasing by 4 per cent (pc), after a steep decline in July due to a decrease in demand over winter. Medium steer prices dropped significantly in August, down 19 pc compared to July, driven by an increase in supply. While the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) currently sits at the same level as one year ago.

Beef exports for the twelve months to July declined 5 pc to 857,524 tonnes according to Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) latest update. Australia's largest market remains Japan where beef exports decreased 9 pc, however, the market mover over the past year has been Canada, receiving 29p c more beef compared to year ago levels. Other major markets had mixed results, exports to the US declined by 10 pc while exports to our third largest market, China, increased by 1 pc.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 14 to 18 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 14 to 18 August. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 14 to 18 August.

National trade steer prices stabilised in August. From the field South Australia

"As we venture through winter toward spring, we are at what is traditionally one of the lower supply periods for cattle. The commodity price for all livestock categories has had a sharp decline in value over the last six weeks which would appear to have stabilised, to be what some are considering to be the new norm.

"Things such as quality of offering, availability of grass and record numbers of cattle on feed have had an impact on the young cattle price. With the quality of winter cattle in some cases causing discounts, reduced inquiry from grass fatteners and lot feeders attempting to downsize a large inventory of cattle on feed or backgrounding all of which has created a downward trend for young cattle.

"The heavy cattle and cow market was impacted by the US beef kill, as well as throughput restrictions in plants due to issues such as staffing and a lack of availability to move boxed product."

Laryn Gogel, Elders Livestock Manager, Southern South Australia.

"Fund the purchase of your livestock without tying up working capital."

Phoebe O'Brien, Elders Sales Support Officer, Albany, WA.

Read more about Elders Livestock Funding.

Market indicators

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.

The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.

Our Feeder Ready Program will prepare your cattle for background or feedlot entry.

Elders Feeder Ready Program

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
