Elders : Cattle update – February 2023

02/23/2023 | 11:57pm EST
One case of mad cow disease has been detected on a farm in Brazil, resulting in a voluntary halt on beef exports. Brazil is key trading partner to China when it comes to beef. The last time mad cow disease was detected was September 2021 and a ban on exports remained in place for three months.

While there is no immediate change to Australian beef prices the longer the hold on exports the more likely demand for beef in the world market will increase, potentially increasing prices in Australia. However, supply in the world market remains high driven by high slaughter rates in the U.S due to prolonged drought as well as a lift in herd numbers in Australia as a result of favourable seasons.

National trade steer prices decreased 4 per cent (pc) overall in February to 439c/kg lwt however there were signs late in the month that prices had plateaued. Prices have dropped 19 pc below this time last year, varying at state level by as much as a 29 pc fall in Queensland.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator slipped 4 pc to 749 c/kg cwt taking it to 33 pc below this time last year and well below the two-year average of 865c/kg cwt.

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
