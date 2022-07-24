Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:48 2022-07-24 pm EDT
11.38 AUD   -1.04%
07/24ELDERS : Cattle update – July 2022
PU
07/22ELDERS : Foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease
PU
07/20ELDERS : Rob Inglis – growing the profitability of livestock businesses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Cattle update – July 2022

07/24/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 Jul 22
Cattle update - July 2022 Market fundamentals

National trade steer prices dropped sharply in July due to a decrease in demand over winter, decreasing by 15 per cent (pc), processors were content with contracted supply and restockers elected to wait as the cold, wet weather took hold across the country.

Elders are actively working with industry and relevant government authorities (State and Federal) to keep foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) from our shores and also to plan and prepare, should the disease make it to Australia. For more, read our update on FMD.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 27 to 31 July and 2 to 10 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 26 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August. The cold fronts are expected to bring widespread rain. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 27 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August.

National trade steer prices declined sharply in July. From the field Queensland

"Supply increased prior to the end of the financial year but normal selling programs have commenced in July. Prices for most categories softened except for quality heifers, suggesting there is still some interest in herd growth.

"Feeder cattle in the Darling Downs dropped below $5/kg (live weight) which is unusual for the region, the decline was driven by an increase in supply."

Paul Holm, Elders Livestock Manager, Queensland.

Fund the purchase of your livestock without tying up working capital.

Read more about Elders Livestock Funding.

Phoebe O'Brien, Elders Sales Support Officer, Albany, WA.
Market indicators Table showing state indicator prices for cattle.

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.

The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.

Our Feeder Ready Program will prepare your cattle for background or feedlot entry.

Elders Feeder Ready Program

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
07/24ELDERS : Cattle update – July 2022
PU
07/22ELDERS : Foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease
PU
07/20ELDERS : Rob Inglis – growing the profitability of livestock businesses
PU
07/19ELDERS : renews platinum partnership for AgriFutures evokeAG 2023 event
PU
07/13ELDERS : Kerrilie Murchison – supporting our Cummins livestock team
PU
07/07ELDERS : Cropping update – July 2022
PU
06/24ELDERS : Sheep update – June 2022
PU
06/24ELDERS : Cattle update – June 2022
PU
06/19ELDERS : Future-proof your farming business with Elders and Rural Bank
PU
06/17ELDERS : Opportunities abound for the next generation in agriculture
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 166 M 2 201 M 2 201 M
Net income 2022 166 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2022 146 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 1 799 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 489
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,50 AUD
Average target price 15,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tania Foster Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED-6.20%1 251
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-48.12%5 691
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-4.67%3 655
BIOTALYS3.65%233
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-12.67%226
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.-63.25%66