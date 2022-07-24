Elders : Cattle update – July 2022

25 Jul 22

National trade steer prices dropped sharply in July due to a decrease in demand over winter, decreasing by 15 per cent (pc), processors were content with contracted supply and restockers elected to wait as the cold, wet weather took hold across the country.

Elders are actively working with industry and relevant government authorities (State and Federal) to keep foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) from our shores and also to plan and prepare, should the disease make it to Australia. For more, read our update on FMD.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 27 to 31 July and 2 to 10 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 26 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August. The cold fronts are expected to bring widespread rain. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 27 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August.

National trade steer prices declined sharply in July.

"Supply increased prior to the end of the financial year but normal selling programs have commenced in July. Prices for most categories softened except for quality heifers, suggesting there is still some interest in herd growth.

"Feeder cattle in the Darling Downs dropped below $5/kg (live weight) which is unusual for the region, the decline was driven by an increase in supply."

Paul Holm, Elders Livestock Manager, Queensland.

Fund the purchase of your livestock without tying up working capital. Read more about Elders Livestock Funding. Phoebe O'Brien, Elders Sales Support Officer, Albany, WA.

Table showing state indicator prices for cattle.

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.