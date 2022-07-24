Elders : Cattle update – July 2022

25 Jul 22
Cattle update - July 2022
Market fundamentals
National trade steer prices dropped sharply in July due to a decrease in demand over winter, decreasing by 15 per cent (pc), processors were content with contracted supply and restockers elected to wait as the cold, wet weather took hold across the country.
Elders are actively working with industry and relevant government authorities (State and Federal) to keep foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) from our shores and also to plan and prepare, should the disease make it to Australia. For more, read our update on FMD.
The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 27 to 31 July and 2 to 10 August. Rain events from the tropics have the potential to move south and generate rain from the 26 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August. The cold fronts are expected to bring widespread rain. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 27 to 31 July and 7 to 11 August.
National trade steer prices declined sharply in July.
From the field
Queensland
"Supply increased prior to the end of the financial year but normal selling programs have commenced in July. Prices for most categories softened except for quality heifers, suggesting there is still some interest in herd growth.
"Feeder cattle in the Darling Downs dropped below $5/kg (live weight) which is unusual for the region, the decline was driven by an increase in supply."
Paul Holm, Elders Livestock Manager, Queensland.
Market indicators
Phoebe O'Brien, Elders Sales Support Officer, Albany, WA.
Table showing state indicator prices for cattle.
Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.
Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.
The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.