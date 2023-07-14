National restocker steer prices increased in July, up by 0.7 per cent (pc) overall to 332c/kg lwt. At state level prices increased 5.1pc in Queensland and 3.8pc in South Australia. Nationally, prices have dropped 39.6pc below this time last year, which is consistent across states.

Rainfall across parts of Queensland offered some confidence in local markets as feedlots start to fill, with many anticipating a firming in cattle prices in the months ahead.

Export market volumes kicked again in June, with the latest statistics showing an increase of 20.1pc for the calendar year to date (30 June). The support has largely come from Indonesia up 75.5pc and the U.S up 62.4pc.

In other export news, Australia failed to wrap up negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) this week, however, both parties are optimistic a resolution could be achieved next month. The EU market presents a sizeable opportunity for Australian beef exports with a large consumer base willing to pay for quality beef.

