Elders : Cattle update – October 2022

14 Oct 22

National trade steer prices increased by 1 per cent (pc) to 537c/kg liveweight (lwt) compared to last month continuing an upward trend, however, prices have dropped below this time last year. The strongest monthly increase was in the Queensland feeder market up 5 pc to 566c/kg lwt, 7 pc higher than this time last year.

Medium steer prices increased by 2 pc over the past month to 458c/kg lwt, down 2 pc compared to this time last year. While the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) currently sits at the same level as one year ago.

MLA released the State of the Industry Report 2022 this month, the report found that two thirds of Australian's have maintained their level of red meat consumption over the past 10 years. Australia maintains a high level of beef consumption at 19.2 kg per capita compared to the global average of 6.4 kg, highlighting an ongoing opportunity for Australian beef.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 13 to 19 October. Widespread rainfall is expected to cause minor and major flooding in eastern Australia.

"The cattle market remains strong with good seasonal conditions across most of the country resulting in high demand for both females and steers for all markets, including backgrounding, feeders, breeders and slaughter.

"Farmers face the challenge of low supply and higher buy-pricing when it comes to sourcing suitable cattle to capitalise on current and ensuing feed abundance."

Damien Webb, Elders Livestock Manager, Northern South Australia.

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.