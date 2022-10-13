Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
12.63 AUD   +2.68%
10/13Elders : Sheep update – October 2022
PU
10/13Elders : Cattle update – October 2022
PU
10/07Elders : Career journey takes Sharon to national role
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Cattle update – October 2022

10/13/2022 | 09:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
14 Oct 22
Cattle update - October 2022 Market fundamentals

National trade steer prices increased by 1 per cent (pc) to 537c/kg liveweight (lwt) compared to last month continuing an upward trend, however, prices have dropped below this time last year. The strongest monthly increase was in the Queensland feeder market up 5 pc to 566c/kg lwt, 7 pc higher than this time last year.

Medium steer prices increased by 2 pc over the past month to 458c/kg lwt, down 2 pc compared to this time last year. While the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) currently sits at the same level as one year ago.

MLA released the State of the Industry Report 2022 this month, the report found that two thirds of Australian's have maintained their level of red meat consumption over the past 10 years. Australia maintains a high level of beef consumption at 19.2 kg per capita compared to the global average of 6.4 kg, highlighting an ongoing opportunity for Australian beef.

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 13 to 19 October. Widespread rainfall is expected to cause minor and major flooding in eastern Australia.

National trade steer prices have lifted in the past month. From the field South Australia

"The cattle market remains strong with good seasonal conditions across most of the country resulting in high demand for both females and steers for all markets, including backgrounding, feeders, breeders and slaughter.

"Farmers face the challenge of low supply and higher buy-pricing when it comes to sourcing suitable cattle to capitalise on current and ensuing feed abundance."

Damien Webb, Elders Livestock Manager, Northern South Australia.

"Fund the purchase of your livestock without tying up working capital."

Phoebe O'Brien, Elders Sales Support Officer, Albany, WA.

Read more about Elders Livestock Funding.

Market indicators

Note: States without sufficient data for the current month or without data for a specific stock category will not appear in the table.

Sources: Price data reproduced courtesy of Meat & Livestock Australia Limited.

The information contained in this article is given for the purpose of providing general information only, and while Elders has exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence in its preparation, many factors (including environmental and seasonal) can impact its accuracy and currency. Accordingly, the information should not be relied upon under any circumstances and Elders assumes no liability for any loss consequently suffered. If you would like to speak to someone for tailored advice relating to any of the matters referred to in this article, please contact Elders.

Our Feeder Ready Program will prepare your cattle for background or feedlot entry.

Elders Feeder Ready Program

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 01:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
10/13Elders : Sheep update – October 2022
PU
10/13Elders : Cattle update – October 2022
PU
10/07Elders : Career journey takes Sharon to national role
PU
10/07Elders : clients lead the pack at the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week sale
PU
10/05Elders : Cranbrook Hybrid Canola Seed Production Study Tour
PU
09/29Elders : Cropping update – October 2022
PU
09/28Elders : for wool with industry training recommencing in Queensland
PU
09/16Elders : Sheep update – September 2022
PU
09/16Elders : Cattle update – September 2022
PU
09/13Elders : Meet Our Team – Livestock Production
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 199 M 2 002 M 2 002 M
Net income 2022 172 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 1 925 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 489
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,30 AUD
Average target price 15,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Rossiter Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED1.63%1 223
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-55.08%4 817
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-6.46%3 323
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-16.67%220
BIOTALYS-21.35%170
URBAN-GRO, INC.-63.45%41