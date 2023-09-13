Due to the changing landscape of the livestock industry, producers are now, more than ever, seeking a competitive advantage for their enterprise. It's no longer enough to rely on visual assessment alone when selecting and classing commercial cattle.

To assist producers in making data-driven and informed decisions, the Elders Genomics service enables producers to measure the genetic potential of their herd. The results allow them to be ranked on genetic merit across 17 different traits, in areas such as fertility, production and carcass.

When enlisting this service, you will work alongside an Elders Genomics Specialist to develop a plan, measure the genes present in your animals, and select stock for genetic prowess, unlocking success for your business for years to come.

In bringing this service to life, we have engaged genetic testing provider, Neogen. With this partnership comes the backing of International Genetic Solutions (IGS), the world's largest multi-breed genetic evaluation database.

Genomics refers to sequencing and analysis of an individual genome to determine which genes and forms of genes (alleles) are being expressed. The known relationship between certain genes and production traits then allows the genetic potential for a range of traits and characteristics to be determined for an individual animal.

These can be grouped into several categories:

Physical (hair colour or horned/polled)

Parentage (sire and dam confirmation)

Disease or Defects (Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus, Alpha-Mannosidosis (AM) or Protoporphyria)

Production traits (fertility, efficiency, carcass).

Using this data to make informed breeding decisions, results in a production system where healthy animals can produce more, with less input. The data can then be used alongside structural conformation to highlight superior individuals.

The ability to identify the best performing individuals within a group will highlight traits requiring improvement, and inform bull buying decisions.

This technology will assist you to select the highest-performing animals at a younger age, increasing the rate of genetic improvement within the herd.

By utilising our genomics service, you can expect to unlock the following benefits:

Selection of elite individuals early in life, allowing for data driven decisions to be made at a younger age to maximise efficiencies.

Sample a group of animals and then rank them for merit across one or multiple traits allowing targeted retention of animals when a reduction in herd size is required, such as during drought.

Characterise the performance traits that require improvement in your herd, and then target bull purchasing decisions.

Select the highest potential individuals and focus your feed and labour resources to them reaching their potential.

Selectively breed certain individuals to certain sires based on their genetic merit.

Acceleration of genetic gain.

The service can also help rank steers for growth, feed efficiency and carcass traits prior to sale.

