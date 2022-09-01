Elders : Cropping update – September 2022

2 Sep 22

The Elders Weather outlook forecasts multiple cold fronts across southern and eastern Australia from 31 August to 4 September, with the potential for rain originating from the tropics. In Western Australia (WA), the strongest cold fronts will start from 31 August to 4 September.

"August has provided widespread rain to the agricultural regions in WA, which means that all areas are going into spring with a full profile of moisture.

"While the usual end of season pest such as aphids, diamond back moth and bud worm are a concern, there are no outstanding reports. Mice numbers are still concerning with many areas seeing activity.

"Late season powdery mildew in wheat is present with many growers managing as required."

Bill Moore, Elders Technical Services Manager, Western Australia.

"Most crops are looking great after a mixed start to the season; however, growers are managing several challenges.

"There is extra emphasis on remaining vigilant to diseases such as stripe rust this time of year. While growers have been putting time into preventative spray applications for several other pests and diseases.

"Soil moisture profiles in most areas are close to full, prompting concerns around the forecast amount of spring rain and areas becoming too wet. Aerial spraying is being utilised in some areas to keep disturbance at a minimum and spray applications up to date."

Sally Broadhead, Elders Technical Services Manager, New South Wales.

"The best thing about CGX is you set your own price. I sell wheat and barley through CGX and usually achieve above the market value as advertised in the current market." Jeff Burgess, Grain Grower, Gulnare, SA.

Learn more about Jeff's experience with Clear Grain Exchange.

Published bids have been pulled back aggressively during the past month across most commodities around Australia.

This is partly a result of more confidence in production outlooks for many parts of Australia which has seen buyers willing to take a patient approach to accumulating grain.

This has seen sporadic trade activity on Clear Grain Exchange over the past month as buyers were generally reducing price ideas.

Interestingly, both buyers and sellers remained relatively active on the exchange in terms of logging in, searching the market, and placing bids and offers respectively.

Hence the aptitude to engage appears to be there, but price expectations are a bit apart in many cases and demand can be hard to predict.

27 different buyers purchased grain through the exchange last week with more searching indicating there is still plenty of appetite.

Domestic end-users, traders and exporters have all found grain offered for sale on Clear Grain Exchange they could make work, and so were actively matching those offers with bids, or placing firm bids against offers at prices they could afford.

Resulting traded values and/or firm bids placed on grain offered for sale were often much stronger than best published bids being advertised by merchants.

Many sellers were actively monitoring their offers and often adjusting their price targets that may have been set some months ago. Many were also surprised by the prices being achieved by trades or firm bids generated on the exchange.

Remember, when you grain is on offer, you receive an SMS of the price when a trade has occurred of the same grade in the same port zone. Many growers find this useful to keep abreast of the real value of their grain given the traded value can often differ significantly from the best published bid advertised on the day.

There are plenty of buyers that want all types of Australian grain. If you have grain warehoused make sure you offer it for sale to all buyers so you can see the full reflection of demand.

Often there are more buyers than you may realise that want to try and buy your grain.

Table shows traded grain prices from Clear Grain Exchange.

*Published bids refers to publicly available data from major grain buyers.

Sources: Elders Weather and Clear Grain Exchange