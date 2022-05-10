Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elders Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELD   AU000000ELD6

ELDERS LIMITED

(ELD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/10 12:52:29 am EDT
14.06 AUD   +0.14%
04/28ELDERS : Sheep update – May 2022
PU
04/28ELDERS : Cattle update – May 2022
PU
04/24ELDERS : What is a soil specialist and how can they uncover opportunities for growers?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elders : Dairy dry off – the time to plan

05/10/2022 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10 May 22
Dairy dry off - the time to plan The dry off for spring calving dairy cows is just around the corner.

Many producers are looking forward to a few sleep-ins, holidays with the kids or getting stuck in to some much-needed maintenance on the dairy.

In the lead up to the break, Tasmanian Livestock Production Advisor Nathan Saunders says it's important to put some thought into this transition period by looking at things like winter feed budgets and animal health programs.

"The key to successful calving, good joining and a peak lactation period is to complete the set up in the autumn prior," - Nathan Saunders, Elders livestock production advisor.

"The next 4 to 6 weeks are the best time to assess body condition score or body weight on all animals, make a plan to get them to a good condition, and figure out how to best feed them through the winter."

Operational planning is key, and Nathan recommends the following five tips to ensure preparation:

Assess pasture requirements

Taking the time to assess available pasture, create a pasture feed wedge and allocate fodder reserves or winter crops can make all the difference in ensuring that there is sufficient nutrition on-hand for the winter.

Calculate costs

With inputs like urea and grain changing prices regularly, it's a good idea to calculate the cost benefits of different feed types.

It is important to consider that what was the best value last year may be an expensive option now. Your Elders livestock production advisor can assist you in calculating costs. Contact your local branch.

Plan for drenching and vaccinations

Animal health inputs like drench and vaccines can take some planning.

Lots of the vaccines recommended for pre-calving start with a primer dose up to 12 weeks beforehand. That time is closing in so a calendar of activity can help to keep planning on-track.

Keep an eye out for drench resistance

Drench resistance is becoming more common, especially in dairy heifers. Nathan said that monitoring young stock now with regular weighing, worm testing and identification of issues like drench resistance can help get those heifers to a higher joining weight.

"It's easier to work on ensuring a good weight gain now than to be chasing your tail in spring." he said.

Consider supplement feeding

Elders also have an extensive range of feed inputs available, from lead-feed and bulk dairy grain options, to calf milk powders and starter feed.

With increased input costs it's especially important to ensure quality, solid return on investment and to consult with a trusted team who can advise on what is best.

Elders offer animal health products to get your girls in top condition during dry off.

Search the range

Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 04:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELDERS LIMITED
04/28ELDERS : Sheep update – May 2022
PU
04/28ELDERS : Cattle update – May 2022
PU
04/24ELDERS : What is a soil specialist and how can they uncover opportunities for growers?
PU
04/21ELDERS : 2021 Modern Slavery Statement
PU
04/14ELDERS : Cropping update – April 2022
PU
04/14ELDERS : Water trading update – April 2022
PU
04/14ELDERS : Take stock of EOFY with Elders
PU
04/08INTRODUCING ANDREW HODGSON : shedding sheep specialist
PU
04/07ELDERS : Cattle update – April 2022
PU
04/07ELDERS : Sheep update – April 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELDERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 875 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
Net income 2022 139 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
Net Debt 2022 125 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 2 202 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ELDERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elders Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,04 AUD
Average target price 14,74 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Charles Allison Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tania Foster Chief Financial Officer
Ian Mark Wilton Chairman
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Diana Jane Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELDERS LIMITED15.91%1 585
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-48.39%5 949
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.37%3 923
BIOTALYS2.53%241
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-27.93%193
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.-21.37%126